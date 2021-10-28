

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Thursday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 above the 28,800 level, following the mostly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders remain cautious ahead of the general elections this weekend and the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Japan later in the day.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 274.20 points or 0.94 percent to 28,824.04, after hitting a low of 28,693.06 earlier. Japanese shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging down 0.4 percent, while Honda is edging up 0.2 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 3 percent, Screen Holdings is surging more than 9 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding almost 2 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 2 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent and Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.4 percent.



The major exporters are mostly lower. Sony is down 1 percent, Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 2 percent, while Canon is gaining almost 1 percent.



Among the other major losers, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is plummeting 15 percent, Fujitsu is falling almost 10 percent, Fanuc is shedding more than 8 percent, M3 is losing more than 6 percent and Toho Zinc is down almost 5 percent, while Idemitsu Kosan, Japan Exchange Group, Mitsubishi Logistics and Tokuyama are declining more than 4 percent each. T&D Holdings, Daiwa Securities and Kansai Electric Power are slipping almost 4 percent each.



Conversely, Shin-Etsu Chemical is gaining more than 4 percent.



In economic news, the total value of retail sales in Japan was down 0.6 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 12.041 trillion yen. That beat forecasts for an annual decline of 2.3 percent following the 3.2 percent yearly drop in August. Wholesale sales were up 8.7 percent on year at 34,386 trillion yen, while sales from large-scale retailers jumped an annual 15.5 percent to 11.187 trillion yen. For the third quarter of 2021, the value or retail sales eased 0.4 percent on year at 36.794 trillion yen.



The Bank of Japan will also wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent, although other means of stimulus may be introduced.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks turned in a lackluster performance throughout much of the trading day on Thursday before coming under pressure in the latter part of the session. The Dow and the S&P 500 slid firmly into negative territory, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day nearly flat.



After climbing as much as 0.8 percent, the Nasdaq finished the session up by just 0.12 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 15,235.84. Meanwhile, the Dow slumped 266.19 points or 0.7 percent to 35,490.69 and the S&P 500 fell 23.11 points or 0.5 percent to 4,551.68.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both fell by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices sank Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. Oil prices were also weighed down by prospects of Iran freeing itself from U.S. sanctions and start selling oil to major importers again. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December were down by $1.99 or 2.3 percent at $82.66 a barrel.



