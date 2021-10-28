- (PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling sells Mærsk Inspirer to Havila Sirius for $373 million.
- • This transaction divests a non-core asset and significantly deleverages Maersk Drilling's balance sheet
- • Per the terms of Maersk Drilling's term loan agreement, the sale triggers a simultaneous loan repayment of USD 80 million
- • As a result of the transaction, Maersk Drilling's contract backlog will be reduced
- • As of 30 June 2021, Maersk Drilling's contract backlog was USD 1.6bn of which approximately USD 430m relates to the Inspirer
- • Guidance unchanged
