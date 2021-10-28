- (PLX AI) - Airbus 9-month adjusted EBIT EUR 3,369 million vs. estimate EUR 3,351 million.
- • 9-month EPS EUR 3.36
- • 9-month revenue EUR 35,200 million vs. estimate EUR 35,400 million
- • 9-month EBIT EUR 3,437 million
- • Airbus 2021 targets 600 commercial aircraft deliveries (unchanged)
- • Airbus 2021 targets EBIT Adjusted of EUR 4.5 billion, up from EUR 4 billion previously
- • Airbus 2021 targets Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing of EUR 2.5 billion, up from EUR 2 billion previously
- • Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 270 (9m 2020: 370 aircraft) with net orders of 133 aircraft after cancellations (9m 2020: 300 aircraft)
