Roche Diabetes Care: Roche and the Zur Rose Group announce collaboration to offer innovative health journeys for people living with diabetes

Roche, a world leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management, and the Zur Rose Group, provider of a European digital healthcare ecosystem, announce their collaboration to improve everyday therapy management and better address the needs of 60 million people living with diabetes in Europe [1]

[1] The collaboration will empower people with diabetes to self-manage their condition for a better quality of life and enable healthcare professionals to efficiently provide optimal and integrated care

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) and the Zur Rose Group today announced a collaboration to empower people with diabetes and their caregivers in their daily therapy management. In Europe, there are 60 million people living with diabetes, i.e. approximately 9% of the population older than 20 years.1 The prevalence of diabetes is rising among all ages and in particular of type 2 diabetes, which is mostly due to decreases in physical activity and an unhealthy diet. It is becoming one of the major healthcare issues for society across the globe.2

As part of the collaboration, Roche Diabetes Care and the Zur Rose Group are connecting their healthcare products and solutions and those of best-in-class third parties to improve the lives of people with diabetes. Customers will benefit from an integrated shared offering, including convenient access to self-management products, telemedicine services, scripts and refills, diabetes management supplies, data visualisation and decision support tools. This offering will become available in Germany as a first market in 2022 and is foreseen to be expanded to other European markets. It will focus primarily on people living with type 2 diabetes, which accounts for about 90% of all cases.1

As a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management, Roche Diabetes Care aims to drive sustainable care to improve the lives of people with diabetes. The company connects its own devices and digital solutions, such as one of the world's most popular diabetes management apps mySugr, and third-party devices and services in an open ecosystem. Through the contextualisation of relevant data, this enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to more personalised and effective therapy management.

With its pharmaceutical experts, eHealth and pharmacy platforms, telemedicine and technology expertise, and consumer reach, the Zur Rose Group will bring convenient and personalised diabetes journeys to life seamlessly connecting health products and solutions. This will also enable healthcare practitioners to be in touch with people with diabetes when and where needed. This new ecosystem under the DocMorris umbrella brand for consumer-centric diabetes management will include assets of both companies as well as other best-in-class 3rd party solutions and service providers.

"In our efforts to bring true relief to people with diabetes and their caregivers, we are excited to partner with the Zur Rose Group to complement our offerings. We see great potential in this collaboration to simplify daily self-management for people with diabetes. It will enable us to provide even more personalised and holistic therapy support to people with diabetes thus lowering the everyday burden of this chronic disease", says Marcel Gmünder, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care.

"People living with diabetes are requesting access to high-quality care and innovative solutions that simply integrate into their lives and improve their quality of life," adds Walter Oberhänsli, CEO of the Zur Rose Group. "We are delighted to join forces with Roche Diabetes Care combining our healthcare expertise and digital assets within our ecosystem, empowering people with diabetes with a personalized and comprehensive health journey - all in one click."

[1] IDF Diabetes Atlas, 9th edition, 2019

[2] https://www.who.int/health-topics/diabetestab=tab_1

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.



Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualising relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.



Since 2017, mySugr, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, has been part of Roche Diabetes Care.

For more information, please visit www.rochediabetes.com, www.accu-chek.com and www.mysugr.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

