Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
TakeOff: Glow LifeTech begeistert die Anleger mit der Covid-19 Wundermittel-Phantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
Frankfurt
27.10.21
08:04 Uhr
28,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDVISION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRANDVISION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,30028,50008:25
28,30028,35027.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2021 | 07:05
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision reports strong comparable revenue growth in 3Q21 of 5.8% versus 3Q20

GrandVision reports strong comparable revenue growth in 3Q21 of 5.8% versus 3Q20

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 28 October 2021. GrandVision N.V. publishes its Third Quarter and Nine Months 2021 results.

Due to the exceptional nature of the year 2020, GrandVision (the "Company") is also including comparisons versus 2019 in this press release.

Third quarter and nine months 2021 highlights

  • GrandVision's 3Q21 comparable revenue grew by 5.8% compared to 3Q20 and 10.0% versus 3Q19 at 2019 exchange rates excluding the disposed businesses. This represents a strong performance with the Company reaching growth above pre-pandemic levels
  • Strong adjusted EBITA in 3Q21 at €167 million (3Q20: €176m and 3Q19: €132m). Comparable adjusted EBITA, excl. extraordinary COVID-19 related effects and the disposed businesses, was 6% versus a strong 3Q20 and 33% above 3Q19
  • France, our biggest market, has continued to show sensitivity to COVID-19 related government actions. Measures implemented during the third quarter slowed down the strong recovery seen in the second quarter
  • In 9M21, comparable revenue increased 21.7% versus 9M20. Adjusted EBITA was €384 million in 9M21 (9M20: €153m and 9M19: €369m)
  • GrandVision's net debt position as of 30 September 2021 was €363 million (9M20: €602m)
  • The Company's rating on the Dutch Transparency benchmark improved by 7 points. This study is held amongst the largest companies in the Netherlands and focuses on transparency in CSR reporting topics

Attachment

  • GrandVision Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e81fd620-ca08-4d85-aa38-a06078df59a3)

GRANDVISION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.