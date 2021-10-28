- (PLX AI) - Solvay Q3 revenue EUR 2,573 million vs. estimate EUR 2,394 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA margin 23.3%
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|105,00
|106,85
|08:25
|104,80
|105,80
|27.10.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Solvay raises FY cash flow outlook after Q3 beat
|07:10
|Solvay Q3 EBITDA EUR 599 Million vs. Estimate EUR 576 Million
|(PLX AI) - Solvay Q3 revenue EUR 2,573 million vs. estimate EUR 2,394 million.• Q3 EBITDA margin 23.3%
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|Solvay S.A.: Solvay nine months 2021 results
| Register to the webcast scheduled at 13:00 CEST here- Link to financial report- Link to financial calendar
Solvay nine months 2021 resultsStrong profit due to high demand, price and mitigation...
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|Solvay S.A.: Solvay targets carbon neutrality before 2050
|All businesses other than soda ash to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 with an investment up to €1 billionSoda ash to complete carbon neutrality before 2050 with identified investments of approximately...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Solvay increased distributors composite and adhesive materials in the Americas
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SOLVAY SA
|104,85
|-0,47 %