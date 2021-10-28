- (PLX AI) - Telenor Q3 revenue NOK 27,411 million vs. estimate NOK 27,400 million.
- • Q3 organic growth 0.3%
- • Q3 net income NOK 2,642 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|13,960
|14,175
|08:22
|14,140
|14,240
|27.10.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:46
|Telenor ASA misses on revenue
|07:22
|Telenor Q3 earnings lag forecasts, repeats outlook
|07:10
|Telenor Q3 Adjusted EBITDA NOK 12,856 Million vs. Estimate NOK 13,100 Million
|(PLX AI) - Telenor Q3 revenue NOK 27,411 million vs. estimate NOK 27,400 million.• Q3 organic growth 0.3%• Q3 net income NOK 2,642 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|Telenor: Subscriber growth and strong cash flow
|(Fornebu, 28 October 2021) «In the third quarter, Telenor reports flat organic subscription and traffic revenues, a 2% decline in organic EBITDA and a strong cash flow of NOK 7 billion. The results...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|4iG signs final agreement to acquire Telenor Montenegro
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TELENOR ASA
|14,150
|+0,18 %