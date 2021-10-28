- (PLX AI) - ICA Q3 sales SEK 32,094 million vs. estimate SEK 32,175 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,818 million vs. estimate SEK 1,684 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 6.87
|ICA Q3 Net Income SEK 1,389 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,269 Million
(PLX AI) - ICA Q3 sales SEK 32,094 million vs. estimate SEK 32,175 million.• Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,818 million vs. estimate SEK 1,684 million• Q3 EPS SEK 6.87
