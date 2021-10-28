- (PLX AI) - JM 9-month revenue SEK 10,541 million.
- • 9-Month EBIT margin 13.9%
- • 9-Month pretax profit SEK 1,416 million
- • 9-Month net income SEK 1,145 million
- • 9-Month EPS SEK 16.5
