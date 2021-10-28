- (PLX AI) - Arjo Q3 revenue SEK 2,247 million vs. estimate SEK 2,200 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 280 million vs. estimate SEK 233 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 0.69
|07:10
|Arjo Q3 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 524 Million vs. Estimate SEK 483 Million
|Arjo Resumed with Buy at Nordea
|(PLX AI) - Price target SEK 130.
|Arjo announces date of 2021 Q3 report and conference call
|Arjo Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for the ProvizioSEM Scanner
|Arjo receives 510(k) clearance from US FDA for WoundExpress
