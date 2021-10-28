- (PLX AI) - Noreco Q3 revenue USD 150 million vs. estimate USD 142 million.
|Norwegian Energy Company ASA: Noreco Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
|Noreco Q3 Adjusted EBITDA USD 67 Million vs. Estimate USD 66.5 Million
|Noreco Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
|Invitation to Noreco Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
|NORECO: Invitation to Noreco Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
|OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company") will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday 28 October...
|NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA
|16,780
|+0,24 %