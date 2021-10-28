- (PLX AI) - Swisscom 9-month revenue CHF 8,343 million vs. estimate CHF 8,228 million
- • 9-month EBITDA CHF 3,465 million vs. estimate CHF 3,346 million
- • 9-month EBIT CHF 1,640 million
- • 9-month net income CHF 1,536 million
- • Swisscom now expects net revenue of around CHF 11.2 billion (previously around CHF 11.3 billion) and capital expenditure of around CHF 2.3 billion (previously CHF 2.2 billion to CHF 2.3 billion)
- • The expectation for EBITDA remains unchanged at between CHF 4.4 billion and CHF 4.5 billion
- • If business develops as planned, Swisscom will propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting that the dividend for the financial year 2021 should remain unchanged at CHF 22 per share
