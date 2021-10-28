

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics NV (STM) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $474 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $242 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $3.2 billion from $2.7 billion last year.



STMicroelectronics NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $474 Mln. vs. $242 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $3.2 Bln vs. $2.7 Bln last year.



