

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net profit climbed 55.6 percent to 1.058 billion euros from last year's 680 million euros.



Underlying net profit was 1.106 billion euros, compared to 692 million euros last year.



Total revenues grew 1.9 percent to 4.40 billion euros from last year's 4.35 billion euros, driven by strong fees.



Looking ahead, the company updated fiscal 2021 underlying net profit guidance to above 3.7 billion euros, and total revenues guidance to about 17.5 billion euros.



The company previously expected underlying net profit above 3 billion euros, and total revenues of about 17.1 billion euros.



