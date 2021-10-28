- (PLX AI) - Beiersdorf 9-month revenue EUR 5,759 million vs. estimate EUR 5,764 million.
- • Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth between 7-9% in the Consumer Business Segment for 2021
- • Says EBIT margin will be at the level of the previous year due to rising material prices and increasing investments in the markets, digitization, and sustainability
- • In the tesa business segment, Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth between 11-13% in 2021
- • The EBIT margin from operations is expected to be above the previous year's level
- • Based on the forecast for the two business segments, Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth for the Group between 8-10%
- • The Group's EBIT margin is expected to be at the previous year's level
