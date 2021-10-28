- (PLX AI) - Serneke Q3 orders SEK 1,195 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK 37 million
|SERNEKE GROUP AB: New management for an accelerated pace of change
|Nomination committee appointed for Serneke Group AB's Annual General Meeting 2022
|Serneke Q2 EBIT SEK 108 Million
|(PLX AI) - Serneke Q2 orders SEK 2,221 million.• Q2 net income SEK 178 million
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: Serneke and Balder to develop additional properties in Karlastaden
