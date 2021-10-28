- (PLX AI) - Karo Pharma Q3 revenue SEK 738.5 million.
- • Q3 EPS SEK 0.26
|Karo Pharma Q3 EBIT SEK 99.5 Million
|07.09.
|Anna Hale appointed CMO at Karo Pharma
|HUDDINGE, Sweden, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag (publ) ("Karo") has appointed Anna Hale as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Karo. The appointment reflects Karo's...
|24.08.
|Magnus Nylén leaves Karo Pharma, Matt Roberts appointed new CCO
|HUDDINGE, Sweden, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo") has appointed Matt Roberts as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Karo, replacing Magnus Nylén who has...
|22.07.
|Interim Report Q2 2021: Karo Pharma
|HUDDINGE, Sweden, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April - June
Revenues amounted to MSEK 747.9 (688.9), corresponding to an increase of +9% for the period. The organic growth[1] during...
|22.07.
|Karo Pharma Q2 EBIT SEK 31 Million vs. Estimate SEK 128 Million
|(PLX AI) - Karo Pharma Q2 revenue SEK 747.9 million vs. estimate SEK 792 million.• Q2 EBITDA SEK 180.7 million vs. estimate SEK 259 million• Q2 EPS SEK -0.1
