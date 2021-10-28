- (PLX AI) - Rovio Q3 revenue EUR 71.4 million vs. estimate EUR 70 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 20%
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.16
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|6,050
|6,240
|08:20
|5,960
|6,040
|27.10.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Rovio Q3 Adjusted EBIT EUR 14.3 Million vs. Estimate EUR 9 Million
|(PLX AI) - Rovio Q3 revenue EUR 71.4 million vs. estimate EUR 70 million.• Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 20%• Q3 EPS EUR 0.16
► Artikel lesen
|08:05
|Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Q3 interim report: Games - strong growth and high profitability
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 October, 2021 9.00 EEST
Games - strong growth and high profitability
July-September 2021 highlights
Rovio...
► Artikel lesen
|20.10.
|Rovio Entertainment Corp.: ROVIO AND BILLEBEINO TEAM UP FOR A LIMITED-EDITION ANGRY BIRDS CAPSULE COLLECTION
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press release
ROVIO AND BILLEBEINO TEAM UP FOR A LIMITED-EDITION ANGRY BIRDS CAPSULE COLLECTION
There's...
► Artikel lesen
|20.10.
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: ROVIO AND BILLEBEINO TEAM UP FOR A LIMITED-EDITION ANGRY BIRDS CAPSULE COLLECTION
|14.10.
|Rovio Toronto preparing to take flight
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
|6,130
|+1,91 %