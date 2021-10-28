

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) on Thursday reported that its third-quarter earnings after tax grew 5.6 percent to 2.90 billion euros from last year's 2.75 billion euros.



Earnings before tax, meanwhile, fell 14.6 percent from last year to 3.08 billion euros.



Operating profit before special items came to 2.8 billion euros, down from 3.18 billion euros last year.



Sales revenue was down 4.1 percent to 56.93 billion euros from 59.36 billion euros a year ago, hurt by global semiconductor bottlenecks.



Deliveries fell 24.4 percent to 1.97 million units, and vehicle sales declined 30 percent to 1.81 million units.



The company delivered 122,100 all-electric vehicles or BEVs in the third quarter, more than twice the number in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, Volkswagen confirmed its outlook for the operating return on sales of 6.0 to 7.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the company lowered its forecast for deliveries to customers and anticipates them to be in line with the previous year in 2021 amid market conditions that continue to be challenging.



Sales revenue in 2021 is expected to be considerably higher than the prior-year figure.



