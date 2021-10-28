Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
27.10.21
19:38 Uhr
1,566 Euro
-0,127
-7,50 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5501,62009:44
1,5421,56709:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES
AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED0,028+3,70 %
CADENCE BANCORPORATION17,900-2,72 %
ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC7,022-2,57 %
KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP12,894-2,02 %
PETROFAC LIMITED1,566-7,50 %
SINO LAND CO LTD1,220+1,67 %
SK TELECOM CO LTD ADR25,200-0,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.