Folgendes Instrument wird am 28.10.2021 EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird derEx-Indikator nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um ihr Verstaendnis.The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment on 28.10.2021. Due to technical reasons the Ex-Indicator is not displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME:US78440P1084 SK TELECOM CO.LTD.Das Instrument 0R3 US49435R1023 KIMBELL RTY PARTNERS L.P. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2021The instrument 0R3 US49435R1023 KIMBELL RTY PARTNERS L.P. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2021Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2021The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2021Das Instrument 729 US12739A1007 CADENCE BANCORP A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2021The instrument 729 US12739A1007 CADENCE BANCORP A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2021Das Instrument UEQ7 IE00BD34DJ91 UBS(I.)ETF-SP500 UE HTEAD ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2021The instrument UEQ7 IE00BD34DJ91 UBS(I.)ETF-SP500 UE HTEAD ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2021Das Instrument EEXU LU1291100664 BNPPE-MSCI EXUKXCW UECEO ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2021The instrument EEXU LU1291100664 BNPPE-MSCI EXUKXCW UECEO ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2021Das Instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2021The instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2021Das Instrument P2F GB00B0H2K534 PETROFAC LTD DL-,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2021The instrument P2F GB00B0H2K534 PETROFAC LTD DL-,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2021Das Instrument BP6 AU000000AFR6 AFRICAN ENERGY RES.CUFS1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2021The instrument BP6 AU000000AFR6 AFRICAN ENERGY RES.CUFS1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2021