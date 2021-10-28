BioInvent International AB Interim Report January - September 2021

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

"The powerful combination of BioInvent's R&D and in-house manufacturing provides invaluable support to our clinical development and facilitates the execution of our current clinical portfolio. The integration of functions, on top of world leading science, makes it possible for us to develop novel treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The solid balance sheet and strong, loyal shareholders support us in achieving our goals," said Martin Welschof, BioInvent CEO.

Events in the quarter

• (R) BioInvent announced a second clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck to evaluate BI-1808 in combination with Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors.

• Emma Meurling joined Bioinvent as Human Resource (HR) Director.

Events after the period

• BioInvent and Transgene announced that preclinical data for BT-001, a novel oncolytic virus delivering an anti-CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of solid tumors, will be presented at SITC in November 2021.

• New data on the lead drug candidate BI-1206 Phase 1/2a study in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) to be presented at the ASH (American Society of Hematology) conference December 11-14.

• New production agreement with CRUK to produce additional batch of anti-HER3 antibody.

• Prof. Eggermont new member of the BioInvent Scientific Advisory Board.

Financial information

Third quarter 2021

• Net sales SEK 3.0 (16.3) million.

• Loss after tax SEK -62.6 (-32.9) million.

• Loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.07 (-1.00).

• Cash flow from operating activities -57.5 (-31.4) million.

January - September 2021

• Net sales SEK 14.5 (48.6) million.

• Loss after tax SEK -199.7 (-104.9) million.

• Loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -3.79 (-4.00).

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -170.1 (-91.8) million.

• Liquid funds and long-term investments as of September 30, 2021: SEK 1,445.3 (642.1) million.

The complete report is attached as pdf and is available on the company's website www.bioinvent.com/investors/financialreports.

(R)= Regulatory event