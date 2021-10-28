- (PLX AI) - Suominen Q3 revenue EUR 98.7 million.
- • Q3 EBIT EUR -800 thousand
- • Q3 EPS EUR -0.03
|Suominen Corporation's Interim Report for January 1-September 30, 2021: Q3 volumes low as expected, recovery already ongoing
Suominen Corporation Interim Report October 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (EET)Suominen Corporation's Interim Report for January 1-September 30, 2021: Q3 volumes low as expected, recovery already ongoing
|Suominen Q3 EBITDA EUR 4.2 Million
|Suominen Corporation: Suominen's financial reporting in 2022
|Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on October 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EEST
Suominen will publish its Financial Statements Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports in...
|Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Interim Report January-September 2021 on October 28, 2021
|Suominen Corporation's press release on October
18, 2021 at 10:00. a.m. (EEST)
Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 - September 30, 2021 on Thursday, October 28...
|Suominen Corporation: Suominen's HYDRASPUN Regal receives Fine to Flush certification granted to a nonwovens substrate manufacturer
|Suominen Corporation's press release September 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (EET)
Suominen has launched a second nonwoven product, HYDRASPUN Regal, that has received the Fine to Flush Manufacturer's Generic...
