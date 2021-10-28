Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Volvo Car AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (211/21)

On request of Volvo Car AB, company registration number 556810-8988, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from October 29, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Volvo Car AB, meets the liquidity requirements for the B-shares. As per today's date the company has a total of 2,500,000,000 shares of which 1,863,207,500 common shares of class A and 636,792,500 common shares of class B. Short Name: VOLCAR B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 2,979,524,179 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0016844831 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book id: 238766 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Large cap ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 4010 Automobiles & Parts -------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 29 up and including November 1, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 49 and 184 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.