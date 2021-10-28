Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
28.10.2021 | 08:52
Welcome to Essity's virtual Capital Markets Day November 3, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading innovative, digital and sustainable hygiene and health company, Essity will describe the company's strategy and continued transformation journey, as well as its work to achieve the Group's goal of profitable growth, net zero emissions by 2050 and improved well-being for people across the globe. The Capital Markets Day will be livestreamed from Essity's headquarters in Stockholm where the company's management team will present the following:

Agenda November 3, 2021, kl 14.00-17.00 CET

  • Breaking Barriers to Well-being and Delivering Profitable Growth
  • Essity's transformation journey
  • Innovating leading brands
  • Accelerating digitalization
  • Leading in sustainability
  • Winning with people and culture
  • Growing in emerging markets

To follow our livestreamed Capital Markets Day, visit: https://essity.videosync.fi/2021-11-03-cmd

To ask questions during the day, please dial one of the following numbers:
+44 333 300 08 04 or +1 631 913 14 22 or +46 (0) 8 566 426 51.
Indicate pin code: 17002198#

A very warm welcome!

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/welcome-to-essity-s-virtual-capital-markets-day-november-3--2021,c3441962

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3441962/1487455.pdf

Welcome to Essity's virtual Capital Markets Day November 3, 2021

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity,c2973284

Essity

