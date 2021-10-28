- (PLX AI) - Nokia shares are expected to gain after earnings beat consensus and guidance may be too conservative, analysts said.
- • Nokia beat by 20% on EBIT, while coming slightly ahead of consensus on revenue and EPS
- • Nokia expects to reach the upper end of its unchanged EBIT?margin target of 10-12%, implying mid- to single-digit percentage point upgrades to?consensus for the year
- • The share reaction will likely be positive also in light of the strong cash flow generation, SEB analysts said
- • Net cash at the end of Q3 at EUR 4.3 billion was clearly ahead of EUR 3.5 billion expected by consensus
