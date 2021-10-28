

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Restaurant Group (RTN.L), on Thursday, announced the appointment of Ken Hanna as its new Chairman, replacing Debbie Hewitt MBE, who decided to step down at the end of the year to pursue her new role as Chairman of The English Football Association.



Ken would join the The Restaurant Group's Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1st December 2021 and would take on the role of Chairman with effect from 1st January 2022.



Since embarking on a Non-Executive career, Ken's roles have included Non-Executive Director of Tesco plc, and Chairman of Inchcape plc, Shooting Star Chase, Aggreko plc and RMD Kwikform. Ken is currently Chairman of Arena Events Group plc.



Graham Clemett, Senior Independent Director, who led the search said, 'On behalf of the TRG Board I would like to thank Debbie for the outstanding contribution she has made as Chairman, successfully navigating the Company through the various challenges of the last five years and also the invaluable personal support she has provided to all of us on the Board...'



