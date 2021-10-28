Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Tradegate
28.10.21
10:01 Uhr
16,200 Euro
-0,100
-0,61 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,10016,30010:18
16,20016,30010:15
Dow Jones News
28.10.2021 | 09:31
Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for Dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021

Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for Dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for Dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021 28-Oct-2021 / 09:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL Sales Growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (October 28, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 3Q and 9M 2021 operational and unaudited financial results. 

3Q 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
          -- Total revenue increased by 27.7% y-o-y to RUB 489.3 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the 
         Dixy acquisition increased by 13.0%; 
27.7%       -- Net retail sales reached RUB 475.5 billion increasing 28.2% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth 
         adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 13.8%; 
TOTAL REVENUE   -- LFL[1] sales growth of 8.6% driven by 8.3% average ticket growth and 0.3% traffic growth; 
growth 
          -- The Company opened 535 stores on gross basis (336 Magnit convenience stores, 194 drogeries 
         and 5 Dixy convenience stores). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 41 
         stores were closed resulting in a net store addition of 494. On top of the organic expansion Magnit 
8.6%       consolidated 2,477 stores under the Dixy brand. As of September 30, 2021 the total store base was 
         25,315; 
lfl sales     -- Selling space increase of 176 thousand sq. m., including selling space of the stores under 
growth      the Dixy brand, bringing total selling space to 8,723 thousand sq. m. (18.4% y-o-y growth); 
          -- The Company redesigned 145 stores (113 convenience stores, 22 supermarkets and 10 
         drogeries). As at September 30, 2021, 75% of convenience stores, 39% of supermarkets and 60% of 
         drogeries are either new or refurbished; 
          -- Gross profit increased by 26.6% y-o-y to RUB 115.4 billion. Gross profit margin stood at 
         23.6%; 
 
7.2%        -- EBITDA was RUB 35.0 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement q-o-q (flat y-o-y) after 
         Dixy consolidation driven by sales density increase and lower SG&A costs; 
EBITDA margin   -- Net income increased by 41.1% y-o-y to RUB 13.6 billion with a margin of 2.8% vs 2.5% a 
         year ago. 
 
 
« 
 
 
       "We are very pleased with Magnit's remarkable performance during the third quarter. We completed a unique 
       strategic acquisition which dramatically changed our market positioning. Our initiatives, recognized by 
       customers and supported by the favorable trading environment, resulted in strong net retail sales growth 
       [2] of around 14% driven by LFL sales growth of almost 9%, driven again by mature stores. Net retail 
       sales growth was accelerating month-to-month from 11% in July to 17% in September. 
 
 
 
       Although the Dixy network requires additional attention and profitability improvement, first in-depth 
Jan Dunning  examination makes us confident that we can extract significant synergies in the medium-term. This allows 
       us maintain our ambitious long-term targets. Furthermore, looking at the EBITDA margin in the third 
Magnit's   quarter of 7.2% after Dixy consolidation, we see further potential upside. 
President 
 
and CEO 
       We are making good progress not only in the brick-and-mortar part of the business. Our online sales 
       channel is getting traction although first customer ordered food delivery from our store only 15 months 
       ago. Already now we serve around 50 thousand orders a day having one of the widest coverages in the 
       country and moving quick towards market leaders. 
 
       During the Period we continued to strengthen our management team with excellent professionals to speed up 
       retail and digital transformation. The progress is well evidenced by the results. And I strongly believe 
       we can maintain this positive momentum to deliver further growth for all stakeholders." 
 
 
 
» 
 
 
 
 
 
 
141 
hard     Key events in 3Q 2021 and after the Reported Period 
discounters 
          -- The new Board, consisting of 11 Directors, was elected at the EGM. The composition of the 
As of october   Board reflects great continuity, with seven out of 11 members serving on the Board for the last Board 
28, 2021     cycle; 
          -- Magnit started opening My Price hard discounters in the unique design. Total number of 
         discounters as of October 28, 2021 reached 141; 
          -- Yuri Misnik has been appointed to the position of the Chief Digital and Technology Officer; 
 
          -- Magnit launched e-pharmacy in regions and partnership with Uteka marketplace; 
          -- Magnit fulfilled 50,000 online orders on the peak day of September; 
          -- Magnit and Largest FMCG Companies signed the Code of Commitments under 'United for a 
         Healthier Future' Initiative.

Consolidation of the Dixy business and changes to the reporting standards

Magnit completed acquisition of the Dixy retail business, with results since July 22, 2021 being consolidated into Magnit's performance. Sales and operating results of the stores under the Dixy brand are reported separately, and growth metrics will be published starting from 3Q 2022. Dixy stores are not included in the LFL panel; this will begin after full 12 months of operations following consolidation. The Dixy retail business does not form a separate segment - Magnit will continue reporting consolidated financial results for the Group.

Starting from the reported quarter, the Company moves to disclose the detailed sales and operating results of its e-commerce business, including GMV (incl. VAT), average ticket, number of orders per day, etc. 3Q and 9M 2021 Operating Results

Retail Sales 

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, % 9M 2021  9M 2020  Change Change, % 
Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 475,452 370,952 104,500 28.2%   1,277,044 1,114,910 162,134 14.5% 
Magnit               422,143 370,952 51,191 13.8%   1,223,735 1,114,910 108,825 9.8% 
Convenience Stores[3]        329,563 284,552 45,011 15.8%   953,981  860,142  93,838 10.9% 
Supermarkets[4]           50,559 48,663 1,896  3.9%   152,187  149,618  2,569  1.7% 
Drogerie Stores           39,646 34,993 4,653  13.3%   109,898  97,275  12,623 13.0% 
Other Formats[5]          2,375  2,744  -369  -13.4%  7,670   7,876   -206  -2.6% 
DIXY                53,309 n/a   n/a   n/a    53,309  n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         50,495 n/a   n/a   n/a    50,495  n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets[6]           2,813  n/a   n/a   n/a    2,813   n/a    n/a   n/a 
Number of Tickets, mln       1,410  1,200  211   17.6%   3,756   3,486   270   7.7% 
Magnit               1,258  1,200  58   4.9%   3,603   3,486   117   3.4% 
Convenience Stores         1,060  1,006  54   5.3%   3,033   2,928   106   3.6% 
Supermarkets            84   86   -2   -2.2%   248    254    -5   -2.1% 
Drogerie Stores           108   99   9    8.7%   301    281    20   7.3% 
Other Formats            6    8    -2   -24.8%  21    24    -4   -14.6% 
DIXY                153   n/a   n/a   n/a    153    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         148   n/a   n/a   n/a    148    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            5    n/a   n/a   n/a    5     n/a    n/a   n/a 
Average Ticket[7], RUB       337   309   28   9.0%   340    320    20   6.3% 
Magnit               336   309   26   8.5%   340    320    20   6.2% 
Convenience Stores         311   283   28   10.0%   314    294    21   7.0% 
Supermarkets            602   566   35   6.2%   613    590    23   3.9% 
Drogerie Stores           367   353   15   4.2%   365    347    18   5.3% 
Other Formats            374   325   50   15.3%   362    318    44   13.8% 
DIXY                349   n/a   n/a   n/a    349    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         341   n/a   n/a   n/a    341    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            621   n/a   n/a   n/a    621    n/a    n/a   n/a Stores and Selling Space 
                    3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, % 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Change, % 
Number of Stores (EOP)         25,315 21,154 4,161 19.7%   25,315 21,154 4,161 19.7% 
Magnit                 22,838 21,154 1,684 8.0%   22,838 21,154 1,684 8.0% 
Convenience Stores           15,657 14,699 958  6.5%   15,657 14,699 958  6.5% 
Supermarkets              467   469   -2   -0.4%   467   469   -2   -0.4% 
Drogerie Stores            6,714  5,986  728  12.2%   6,714  5,986  728  12.2%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
