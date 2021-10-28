DJ Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for Dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021

Magnit Reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL Sales Growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (October 28, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 3Q and 9M 2021 operational and unaudited financial results.

3Q 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights -- Total revenue increased by 27.7% y-o-y to RUB 489.3 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the Dixy acquisition increased by 13.0%; 27.7% -- Net retail sales reached RUB 475.5 billion increasing 28.2% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 13.8%; TOTAL REVENUE -- LFL[1] sales growth of 8.6% driven by 8.3% average ticket growth and 0.3% traffic growth; growth -- The Company opened 535 stores on gross basis (336 Magnit convenience stores, 194 drogeries and 5 Dixy convenience stores). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 41 stores were closed resulting in a net store addition of 494. On top of the organic expansion Magnit 8.6% consolidated 2,477 stores under the Dixy brand. As of September 30, 2021 the total store base was 25,315; lfl sales -- Selling space increase of 176 thousand sq. m., including selling space of the stores under growth the Dixy brand, bringing total selling space to 8,723 thousand sq. m. (18.4% y-o-y growth); -- The Company redesigned 145 stores (113 convenience stores, 22 supermarkets and 10 drogeries). As at September 30, 2021, 75% of convenience stores, 39% of supermarkets and 60% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; -- Gross profit increased by 26.6% y-o-y to RUB 115.4 billion. Gross profit margin stood at 23.6%; 7.2% -- EBITDA was RUB 35.0 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement q-o-q (flat y-o-y) after Dixy consolidation driven by sales density increase and lower SG&A costs; EBITDA margin -- Net income increased by 41.1% y-o-y to RUB 13.6 billion with a margin of 2.8% vs 2.5% a year ago. « "We are very pleased with Magnit's remarkable performance during the third quarter. We completed a unique strategic acquisition which dramatically changed our market positioning. Our initiatives, recognized by customers and supported by the favorable trading environment, resulted in strong net retail sales growth [2] of around 14% driven by LFL sales growth of almost 9%, driven again by mature stores. Net retail sales growth was accelerating month-to-month from 11% in July to 17% in September. Although the Dixy network requires additional attention and profitability improvement, first in-depth Jan Dunning examination makes us confident that we can extract significant synergies in the medium-term. This allows us maintain our ambitious long-term targets. Furthermore, looking at the EBITDA margin in the third Magnit's quarter of 7.2% after Dixy consolidation, we see further potential upside. President and CEO We are making good progress not only in the brick-and-mortar part of the business. Our online sales channel is getting traction although first customer ordered food delivery from our store only 15 months ago. Already now we serve around 50 thousand orders a day having one of the widest coverages in the country and moving quick towards market leaders. During the Period we continued to strengthen our management team with excellent professionals to speed up retail and digital transformation. The progress is well evidenced by the results. And I strongly believe we can maintain this positive momentum to deliver further growth for all stakeholders." » 141 hard Key events in 3Q 2021 and after the Reported Period discounters -- The new Board, consisting of 11 Directors, was elected at the EGM. The composition of the As of october Board reflects great continuity, with seven out of 11 members serving on the Board for the last Board 28, 2021 cycle; -- Magnit started opening My Price hard discounters in the unique design. Total number of discounters as of October 28, 2021 reached 141; -- Yuri Misnik has been appointed to the position of the Chief Digital and Technology Officer; -- Magnit launched e-pharmacy in regions and partnership with Uteka marketplace; -- Magnit fulfilled 50,000 online orders on the peak day of September; -- Magnit and Largest FMCG Companies signed the Code of Commitments under 'United for a Healthier Future' Initiative.

Consolidation of the Dixy business and changes to the reporting standards

Magnit completed acquisition of the Dixy retail business, with results since July 22, 2021 being consolidated into Magnit's performance. Sales and operating results of the stores under the Dixy brand are reported separately, and growth metrics will be published starting from 3Q 2022. Dixy stores are not included in the LFL panel; this will begin after full 12 months of operations following consolidation. The Dixy retail business does not form a separate segment - Magnit will continue reporting consolidated financial results for the Group.

Starting from the reported quarter, the Company moves to disclose the detailed sales and operating results of its e-commerce business, including GMV (incl. VAT), average ticket, number of orders per day, etc. 3Q and 9M 2021 Operating Results

Retail Sales

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, % 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Change, % Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 475,452 370,952 104,500 28.2% 1,277,044 1,114,910 162,134 14.5% Magnit 422,143 370,952 51,191 13.8% 1,223,735 1,114,910 108,825 9.8% Convenience Stores[3] 329,563 284,552 45,011 15.8% 953,981 860,142 93,838 10.9% Supermarkets[4] 50,559 48,663 1,896 3.9% 152,187 149,618 2,569 1.7% Drogerie Stores 39,646 34,993 4,653 13.3% 109,898 97,275 12,623 13.0% Other Formats[5] 2,375 2,744 -369 -13.4% 7,670 7,876 -206 -2.6% DIXY 53,309 n/a n/a n/a 53,309 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 50,495 n/a n/a n/a 50,495 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets[6] 2,813 n/a n/a n/a 2,813 n/a n/a n/a Number of Tickets, mln 1,410 1,200 211 17.6% 3,756 3,486 270 7.7% Magnit 1,258 1,200 58 4.9% 3,603 3,486 117 3.4% Convenience Stores 1,060 1,006 54 5.3% 3,033 2,928 106 3.6% Supermarkets 84 86 -2 -2.2% 248 254 -5 -2.1% Drogerie Stores 108 99 9 8.7% 301 281 20 7.3% Other Formats 6 8 -2 -24.8% 21 24 -4 -14.6% DIXY 153 n/a n/a n/a 153 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 148 n/a n/a n/a 148 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 5 n/a n/a n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a Average Ticket[7], RUB 337 309 28 9.0% 340 320 20 6.3% Magnit 336 309 26 8.5% 340 320 20 6.2% Convenience Stores 311 283 28 10.0% 314 294 21 7.0% Supermarkets 602 566 35 6.2% 613 590 23 3.9% Drogerie Stores 367 353 15 4.2% 365 347 18 5.3% Other Formats 374 325 50 15.3% 362 318 44 13.8% DIXY 349 n/a n/a n/a 349 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 341 n/a n/a n/a 341 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 621 n/a n/a n/a 621 n/a n/a n/a Stores and Selling Space 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, % 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Change, % Number of Stores (EOP) 25,315 21,154 4,161 19.7% 25,315 21,154 4,161 19.7% Magnit 22,838 21,154 1,684 8.0% 22,838 21,154 1,684 8.0% Convenience Stores 15,657 14,699 958 6.5% 15,657 14,699 958 6.5% Supermarkets 467 469 -2 -0.4% 467 469 -2 -0.4% Drogerie Stores 6,714 5,986 728 12.2% 6,714 5,986 728 12.2%

