WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
28.10.21
10:01 Uhr
16,200 Euro
-0,100
-0,61 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,10016,30010:18
16,20016,30010:15
Dow Jones News
28.10.2021 | 09:31
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% -5-

DJ Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for Dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for Dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021 28-Oct-2021 / 09:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL Sales Growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (October 28, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 3Q and 9M 2021 operational and unaudited financial results. 

3Q 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
          -- Total revenue increased by 27.7% y-o-y to RUB 489.3 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the 
         Dixy acquisition increased by 13.0%; 
27.7%       -- Net retail sales reached RUB 475.5 billion increasing 28.2% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth 
         adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 13.8%; 
TOTAL REVENUE   -- LFL[1] sales growth of 8.6% driven by 8.3% average ticket growth and 0.3% traffic growth; 
growth 
          -- The Company opened 535 stores on gross basis (336 Magnit convenience stores, 194 drogeries 
         and 5 Dixy convenience stores). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 41 
         stores were closed resulting in a net store addition of 494. On top of the organic expansion Magnit 
8.6%       consolidated 2,477 stores under the Dixy brand. As of September 30, 2021 the total store base was 
         25,315; 
lfl sales     -- Selling space increase of 176 thousand sq. m., including selling space of the stores under 
growth      the Dixy brand, bringing total selling space to 8,723 thousand sq. m. (18.4% y-o-y growth); 
          -- The Company redesigned 145 stores (113 convenience stores, 22 supermarkets and 10 
         drogeries). As at September 30, 2021, 75% of convenience stores, 39% of supermarkets and 60% of 
         drogeries are either new or refurbished; 
          -- Gross profit increased by 26.6% y-o-y to RUB 115.4 billion. Gross profit margin stood at 
         23.6%; 
 
7.2%        -- EBITDA was RUB 35.0 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement q-o-q (flat y-o-y) after 
         Dixy consolidation driven by sales density increase and lower SG&A costs; 
EBITDA margin   -- Net income increased by 41.1% y-o-y to RUB 13.6 billion with a margin of 2.8% vs 2.5% a 
         year ago. 
 
 
« 
 
 
       "We are very pleased with Magnit's remarkable performance during the third quarter. We completed a unique 
       strategic acquisition which dramatically changed our market positioning. Our initiatives, recognized by 
       customers and supported by the favorable trading environment, resulted in strong net retail sales growth 
       [2] of around 14% driven by LFL sales growth of almost 9%, driven again by mature stores. Net retail 
       sales growth was accelerating month-to-month from 11% in July to 17% in September. 
 
 
 
       Although the Dixy network requires additional attention and profitability improvement, first in-depth 
Jan Dunning  examination makes us confident that we can extract significant synergies in the medium-term. This allows 
       us maintain our ambitious long-term targets. Furthermore, looking at the EBITDA margin in the third 
Magnit's   quarter of 7.2% after Dixy consolidation, we see further potential upside. 
President 
 
and CEO 
       We are making good progress not only in the brick-and-mortar part of the business. Our online sales 
       channel is getting traction although first customer ordered food delivery from our store only 15 months 
       ago. Already now we serve around 50 thousand orders a day having one of the widest coverages in the 
       country and moving quick towards market leaders. 
 
       During the Period we continued to strengthen our management team with excellent professionals to speed up 
       retail and digital transformation. The progress is well evidenced by the results. And I strongly believe 
       we can maintain this positive momentum to deliver further growth for all stakeholders." 
 
 
 
» 
 
 
 
 
 
 
141 
hard     Key events in 3Q 2021 and after the Reported Period 
discounters 
          -- The new Board, consisting of 11 Directors, was elected at the EGM. The composition of the 
As of october   Board reflects great continuity, with seven out of 11 members serving on the Board for the last Board 
28, 2021     cycle; 
          -- Magnit started opening My Price hard discounters in the unique design. Total number of 
         discounters as of October 28, 2021 reached 141; 
          -- Yuri Misnik has been appointed to the position of the Chief Digital and Technology Officer; 
 
          -- Magnit launched e-pharmacy in regions and partnership with Uteka marketplace; 
          -- Magnit fulfilled 50,000 online orders on the peak day of September; 
          -- Magnit and Largest FMCG Companies signed the Code of Commitments under 'United for a 
         Healthier Future' Initiative.

Consolidation of the Dixy business and changes to the reporting standards

Magnit completed acquisition of the Dixy retail business, with results since July 22, 2021 being consolidated into Magnit's performance. Sales and operating results of the stores under the Dixy brand are reported separately, and growth metrics will be published starting from 3Q 2022. Dixy stores are not included in the LFL panel; this will begin after full 12 months of operations following consolidation. The Dixy retail business does not form a separate segment - Magnit will continue reporting consolidated financial results for the Group.

Starting from the reported quarter, the Company moves to disclose the detailed sales and operating results of its e-commerce business, including GMV (incl. VAT), average ticket, number of orders per day, etc. 3Q and 9M 2021 Operating Results

Retail Sales 

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, % 9M 2021  9M 2020  Change Change, % 
Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 475,452 370,952 104,500 28.2%   1,277,044 1,114,910 162,134 14.5% 
Magnit               422,143 370,952 51,191 13.8%   1,223,735 1,114,910 108,825 9.8% 
Convenience Stores[3]        329,563 284,552 45,011 15.8%   953,981  860,142  93,838 10.9% 
Supermarkets[4]           50,559 48,663 1,896  3.9%   152,187  149,618  2,569  1.7% 
Drogerie Stores           39,646 34,993 4,653  13.3%   109,898  97,275  12,623 13.0% 
Other Formats[5]          2,375  2,744  -369  -13.4%  7,670   7,876   -206  -2.6% 
DIXY                53,309 n/a   n/a   n/a    53,309  n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         50,495 n/a   n/a   n/a    50,495  n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets[6]           2,813  n/a   n/a   n/a    2,813   n/a    n/a   n/a 
Number of Tickets, mln       1,410  1,200  211   17.6%   3,756   3,486   270   7.7% 
Magnit               1,258  1,200  58   4.9%   3,603   3,486   117   3.4% 
Convenience Stores         1,060  1,006  54   5.3%   3,033   2,928   106   3.6% 
Supermarkets            84   86   -2   -2.2%   248    254    -5   -2.1% 
Drogerie Stores           108   99   9    8.7%   301    281    20   7.3% 
Other Formats            6    8    -2   -24.8%  21    24    -4   -14.6% 
DIXY                153   n/a   n/a   n/a    153    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         148   n/a   n/a   n/a    148    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            5    n/a   n/a   n/a    5     n/a    n/a   n/a 
Average Ticket[7], RUB       337   309   28   9.0%   340    320    20   6.3% 
Magnit               336   309   26   8.5%   340    320    20   6.2% 
Convenience Stores         311   283   28   10.0%   314    294    21   7.0% 
Supermarkets            602   566   35   6.2%   613    590    23   3.9% 
Drogerie Stores           367   353   15   4.2%   365    347    18   5.3% 
Other Formats            374   325   50   15.3%   362    318    44   13.8% 
DIXY                349   n/a   n/a   n/a    349    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         341   n/a   n/a   n/a    341    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            621   n/a   n/a   n/a    621    n/a    n/a   n/a Stores and Selling Space 
                    3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, % 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Change, % 
Number of Stores (EOP)         25,315 21,154 4,161 19.7%   25,315 21,154 4,161 19.7% 
Magnit                 22,838 21,154 1,684 8.0%   22,838 21,154 1,684 8.0% 
Convenience Stores           15,657 14,699 958  6.5%   15,657 14,699 958  6.5% 
Supermarkets              467   469   -2   -0.4%   467   469   -2   -0.4% 
Drogerie Stores            6,714  5,986  728  12.2%   6,714  5,986  728  12.2%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

DJ Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% -2- 

DIXY                  2,477  n/a   n/a  n/a    2,477  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           2,438  n/a   n/a  n/a    2,438  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              39   n/a   n/a  n/a    39   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Openings (Net)          494   260   234  90.0%   1,274  429   845  197.0% 
Magnit                 494   260   234  90.0%   1,274  429   845  197.0% 
Convenience Stores           309   118   191  161.9%  746   77   669  868.8% 
Supermarkets              -2   -3   1   -33.3%  -3   -4   1   -25.0% 
Drogerie Stores            187   145   42   29.0%   531   356   175  49.2% 
DIXY                  0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m  8,723  7,371  1,353 18.4%   8,723  7,371  1,353 18.4% 
Magnit                 7,924  7,371  553  7.5%   7,924  7,371  553  7.5% 
Convenience Stores           5,410  5,005  405  8.1%   5,410  5,005  405  8.1% 
Supermarkets              941   940   1   0.1%   941   940   1   0.1% 
Drogerie Stores            1,546  1,384  162  11.7%   1,546  1,384  162  11.7% 
Other formats             28   42   -14  -33.3%  28   42   -14  -33.3% 
DIXY                  799   n/a   n/a  n/a    799   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           725   n/a   n/a  n/a    725   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              75   n/a   n/a  n/a    75   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 176   80   96   n/a    427   132   295  n/a 
Magnit                 176   80   95   n/a    427   132   295  n/a 
Convenience Stores           134   49   85   n/a    320   53   267  n/a 
Supermarkets              -2   -3   2   n/a    0    -8   8   n/a 
Drogerie Stores            45   34   11   n/a    117   81   36   n/a 
Other formats             -2   1    -3   n/a    -10   6    -16  n/a 
DIXY                  0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a

3Q and 9M 2021 LFL Results[8] 

3Q 2021           9M 2021 
             Average Ticket Traffic Sales Average Ticket Traffic Sales 
Total (Magnit excl. Dixy) 8.3%      0.3%  8.6% 5.9%      0.1%  6.0% 
Convenience Stores    9.5%      0.6%  10.2% 6.6%      0.3%  6.9% 
Supermarkets       5.9%      -2.5%  3.2% 3.6%      -2.1%  1.5% 
Drogerie Stores      3.7%      -0.4%  3.2% 4.8%      -0.5%  4.3% 
        Trading Performance 
 
        Total sales in 3Q 2021 grew by 27.7% y-o-y to RUB 489.3 billion. Net retail sales grew by 28.2% y-o-y, 
        driven by a combination of 18.4% selling space growth and 8.6% LFL sales growth. Net retail sales 
        achieved by the stores under the Magnit brand accelerated to 13.8% from 9.1% in 2Q 2021 driven by LFL 
        sales growth in the mature outlets. 
 
 
4.7% 
        Net retail sales growth continued to outpace selling space growth on further improvement of sales 
LTM sales   densities. Overall sales densities in 3Q 2021 (excluding stores under the Dixy brand) improved by 1.6% 
density[9]   q-o-q and 4.7% y-o-y while across the Company's main convenience store format these improved by 1.9% 
improvement  q-o-q and 6.0% y-o-y. 
y-o-y 
 
 
        Within the reported quarter, net retail sales growth of Magnit business demonstrated gradual 
        month-by-month acceleration from 10.7% in July to 17.2% in September. 
 
        Selling space growth increased from 6.3% in the previous quarter to 18.4% in the reported quarter, 
        driven by organic expansion and the Dixy acquisition (2,477 stores added in 3Q 2021). Selling space 
        growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition accelerated on the previous quarter to 7.5%, reflecting a 
        record high number of store openings per quarter since 4Q 2019. 
 
        LFL sales growth accelerated from 5.2% in the previous quarter to 8.6% in 3Q 2021 predominantly driven 
        by the strong performance of mature stores which demonstrated high single-digit to double-digit y-o-y 
        growth. 272 stores entered LFL comparison in 3Q (including 126 convenience stores and 148 drogeries). 
        Only 8% of Magnit's selling space is currently in the 'ramp-up' phase with 92% already mature. 
 
92% 
        Performance of LFL stores was strong across all the regions with Moscow and Central demonstrating the 
of selling   first-rate results in the double-digit zone. 
space is 
already 
matured 
        In the reported quarter LFL average ticket growth was 8.3%, and formed the main driver of the LFL sales 
        growth in 3Q 2021. Solid LFL average ticket performance was supported by ongoing operational 
        improvements, the acceleration of inflation and one-off state payments to various social groups. 
 
 
 
        LFL traffic growth remained positive and stood at 0.3% reflecting normalized comparison base. LFL 
        traffic growth was driven by both the inflow of new unique customers and visit frequency. Magnit 
        continued gaining customers from traditional retail and other market players. 
 
 
 
        Acceleration of revenue and LFL sales growth versus the previous quarter was delivered despite 
        promotional share as a % of sales remaining flat both q-o-q and y-o-y. This was due to efficient 
        seasonal promotional campaigns supported by favorable weather conditions and strong domestic tourist 
        season. 
 
55 mln     During the reported quarter the number of loyalty program cardholders reached 54.5 million. 
        Company-wide, the proportion of tickets using the loyalty card was 51% with sales penetration of 65%. 
of loyalty   The loyalty program continues to deliver positive cross-format gains - 40% of Magnit's customer base at 
program    the end of the reporting period visit 2+ store formats (1.2% growth y-o-y). Average ticket of the active 
cardholders  user is by 1.8x higher vs transaction without loyalty card. 
          Store Network Development and Performance by Format 
 
          The convenience segment within the Magnit brand generated 69.3% of total net retail sales in the 
          reported quarter. In 3Q 2021 Magnit accelerated its expansion program both q-o-q and y-o-y and 
10.2%       opened (gross) 336 convenience stores (187 in 3Q 2020). The Company continued its efficiency 
          campaign and closed 27 convenience stores compared with 69 store closures in 3Q 2020. Magnit added 
LFL sales growth  309 convenience stores (net) during the reported quarter. The selling space growth of convenience 
in Magnit     stores picked up to 8.1% y-o-y, driving a 15.8% acceleration in sales in the convenience format - 
convenience in 3Q the strongest performance across all Magnit's store formats - driven by LFL sales growth of 10.2% 
2021        and selling space growth of 8.1%. Both LFL sales components were positive - average ticket growth 
          reached 9.5% while traffic growth was 0.6%. 
 
          Magnit supermarkets generated 10.6% of the Group's net retail sales in the reported quarter. During 
46         3Q 2021 the Company didn't open any supermarket, and closed two stores focusing on the refurbishment 
          versus space addition. The Company's redesign program is gaining traction with 46 supermarkets being 
magnit       refurbished during 9M 2021 including 22 in 3Q 2021. The pace of redesign during the 4Q 2021 is 
supermarkets    expected to remain. Selling space across this format remained almost flat y-o-y, but the Company was 
redesigned in 9M  able to deliver LFL sales growth of 3.2%, compared with 2.0% in the previous quarter. This was 
2021        driven by 5.9% average ticket growth and 2.5% traffic decline As a result, net retail sales growth 
          of supermarkets improved to 3.9% in the reported quarter. 
 
 
          The sales contribution of Magnit's drogerie format represented 8.3% of total net retail sales. 
          During 3Q 2021 Magnit opened (net) 187 cosmetics stores and added 45,000 sq. m. of selling space, 
          delivering a 11.7% y-o-y increase in selling space, the highest of all formats. Driven by this 
          increase in selling space and LFL sales growth of 3.2%, sales grew 13.3%. LFL traffic growth was 
11.7%       slightly negative at -0.4%, well compensated by 3.7% LFL average ticket growth. LFL trends in the 
          cosmetics format reflect lower inflation on the non-food assortment, different mix of the articles 
y-o-y selling   on promotion and high comparison base. 
space increase in 
drogerie in 3Q 
2021 
          During 3Q 2021 Magnit continued its renovation program and redesigned 113 convenience stores, 22

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

DJ Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% -3- 

supermarkets and 10 drogeries. This resulted in the combined share of refurbished and new stores at: 
          75% for convenience stores, 39% for supermarkets and 60% for the drogerie format. 
 
 
 
          The share of the Dixy stores in the Group's total net retail sales reached 11.2% in the third 
          quarter, being taken into account from the consolidation date of 22 July 2021. In the reported 
          period five convenience stores were opened, while the same number of outlets have been closed, 
          leading to unchanged number of stores and selling space. On pro-forma basis, Dixy network 
          demonstrated mid-single digit LFL sales growth driven by mature stores. 
 
 
 
          E-commerce 
 
 
11.2% 
          Magnit has been piloting e-commerce services since the third quarter of 2020. The Company currently 
share of the Dixy runs a number of online delivery projects, including own delivery and partnerships (express 
stores in the   delivery, regular delivery, e-pharma, cosmetics and partnerships). 
total net retail 
sales in 3Q 2021 
          Total e-commerce GMV (incl. VAT) in the reported period was RUB 2.9 billion, contributing more than 
          half to the nine months e-commerce GMV of RUB 5.2 billion. 
 
 
 
          During 3Q 2021, the average number of orders per day continued to grow to 32,600. On September 26th 
          Magnit fulfilled over 50,000 orders. 
5.2 
RUB billion    The average ticket across all online services was c. RUB 969 including VAT. This average ticket is 
          approximately 2.7x higher than in the convenience stores (RUB 356 in 3Q 2021). This is mostly due to 
GMV in 9M 2021   a larger number of items per basket. The average ticket within Magnit own delivery service was RUB 
          1,202. 
 
 
 
          Magnit's e-commerce services today cover over 2,700 offline stores and 15 dark stores in 64 regions 
          and 267 cities, with 66% of the current revenue generated outside Moscow and St. Petersburg. Within 
          the three reported months the Group increased the number of cities covered by 2.5x. By the end of 
          2021, the Company plans to have over 4,000 stores across all formats covered by e-commerce services 
          including Magnit's own delivery and partnerships. 
                  3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, times/% 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Change, times/% 
GMV, billion RUB          2.9   0.004  2.9  707x      5.2   0.004  5.2  1,268x 
Number of orders per day (average) 32,600 77   32,523 423x      19,705 77   19,628 256x 
Average ticket incl. VAT, RUB   969   900   69   7.7%      1,013  900   113  12.6% 
Number of stores covered, EOP   2,700  130   2,570 21x       2,700  130   2,570 21x Financial Results for 3Q and 9M 2021 (IAS 17) 
RUB mln         3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change 9M 2021  9M 2020  Change 
Total Revenue      489,296 383,189 27.7%  1,311,526 1,146,550 14.4% 
Retail          475,452 370,952 28.2%  1,277,044 1,114,910 14.5% 
Wholesale        13,844 12,237 13.1%  34,483  31,640  9.0% 
Gross Profit       115,412 91,180 26.6%  307,983  270,701  13.8% 
Gross Margin, %     23.6%  23.8%  -21 bps 23.5%   23.6%   -13 bps 
SG&A, % of Sales     -20.4% -20.5% 9 bps  -20.4%  -20.5%  6 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[10]    34,999 27,891 25.5%  93,602  81,461  14.9% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.2%  7.3%  -13 bps 7.1%   7.1%   3 bps 
EBITDA          35,047 27,598 27.0%  92,976  80,819  15.0% 
EBITDA Margin, %     7.2%  7.2%  -4 bps 7.1%   7.0%   4 bps 
EBIT           21,304 16,841 26.5%  55,999  46,978  19.2% 
EBIT Margin, %      4.4%  4.4%  -4 bps 4.3%   4.1%   17 bps 
Net Finance Costs    -3,759 -3,368 11.6%  -9,130  -10,642  -14.2% 
FX Gain/ (Loss)     8    -905  -100.9% 452    -1,730  -126.2% 
Profit before Tax    17,553 12,567 39.7%  47,321  34,606  36.7% 
Taxes          -3,977 -2,948 34.9%  -10,797  -7,942  35.9% 
Net Income        13,576 9,620  41.1%  36,525  26,664  37.0% 
Net Income Margin, %   2.8%  2.5%  26 bps 2.8%   2.3%   46 bps 
For 3Q and 9M 2021 financial results in accordance with IFRS 16 - see Appendix 
 
 
 
23.6% 
Gross margin 
in 3Q 2021 
 
 
       Total revenue in 3Q 2021 increased 27.7%. This growth was underpinned by net retail sales growth of 28.2% 
       and wholesale revenue growth of 13.1%. Wholesale operations accounted for 2.8% of total sales. 
 
 
 
       Gross Profit in 3Q 2021 increased by 26.6% y-o-y to RUB 115.4 billion. Gross margin decreased by 21 bps 
       y-o-y to 23.6% as a result of consolidation of the Dixy business, which operates with a lower commercial 
       margin. This was partially offset by better promotional margin, lower shrinkage, supply chain costs and a 
       favorable format mix. Promotional intensity was broadly flat both y-o-y and q-o-q. On a q-o-q basis gross 
       margin improved by 14 bps from 23.4% in 2Q 2021. 
24 bps 
 
y-o-y 
reduction of Despite further increases to on-shelf availability, supply chain costs decreased by 7 bps y-o-y. This was 
shrinkage   due to higher DC productivity and utilization, which offset the negative impact of the increasing 
       container shipping tariffs. 
 
 
 
       Alongside the growing share of fresh products and overall improvement of on-shelf availability, shrinkage 
       as a proportion of sales decreased further by 24 bps y-o-y. This was driven by the ongoing optimization 
       of supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers, and other positive 
       initiatives. 
 
       SG&A costs improved by 9 bps y-o-y to 20.4% as a percent of sales, driving positive operational leverage. 
       This was achieved as a result of lower personnel costs, utilities, packaging and raw materials, all of 
       which was partially offset by higher marketing and rent costs. 
 
       Personnel costs as a percent of sales decreased by 64 bps, driven by operational leverage, continued 
       productivity improvements, and ongoing automation of business processes. 
 
 
 
       Advertising expenses increased by 33 bps y-o-y, on higher marketing activities, including digital 
       marketing and loyalty campaigns. 
 
       Rental costs as a percent of sales increased by 24 bps y-o-y driven by consolidation of Dixy stores 
       predominantly located in the Moscow and Saint-Petersburg regions with higher rent rates. This increase 
       was partially offset by higher sales density, improved lease terms with landlords and the closing of 
       inefficient stores. The share of leased selling space increased to 79.6% in 3Q 2021 vs 77.6% a year ago. 
 
 
 
       Utilities costs as a percent of sales decreased by 17 bps y-o-y. This fall was driven by operational 
       leverage, good progress in several projects aimed at energy savings, and a switch to the wholesale energy 
       tariffs. 
 
 
 
       Packaging and raw materials as a percent of sales decreased by 10 bps y-o-y driven by the base effect of 
       the previous year related to the write-off of the old-stock materials. 
 
       Other costs as a percent of sales increased by 22 bps y-o-y driven mostly by higher information services. 
       Depreciation, repair, maintenance, bank and tax expenses as a percent of sales remained broadly flat 
       y-o-y. 
 
       As a result, EBITDA was RUB 35.0 billion with a 7.2% margin, driven by lower SG&A costs. Whilst this 
       remained flat on a y-o-y basis, it was an improvement from 7.1% in the previous quarter thanks to sales 
       density hike, lower shrinkage and supply-chain cost, partly offset by negative effect from consolidation 
       of Dixy business with lower profitability. EBITDA margin for the 9M 2021 was 7.1% with y-o-y improvement 
       of 4 bps. 
 
       Net finance costs in 3Q 2021 increased by 11.6% y-o-y to RUB 3.8 billion due to the higher total amount 
       of borrowings and cost of debt. The Company increased its total debt by RUB 87.4 billion during the last 
7.2%     twelve months, by means of long-term bank loans and bond issuance. These supported the Company's 
       financing of accelerated expansion and the acquisition of the Dixy retail chain. This increase happened 
ebitda margin during the period of growing market rates. 
in 3Q 2021 
 
 
       As a result, average cost of debt increased to 6.4% (27 bps y-o-y or 2 bps q-o-q). 99.9% of the Company's 
       debt profile is represented by long-term borrowings and bonds with the average maturity of 21 months. 
 
       Income tax in 3Q 2021 was RUB 4.0 billion. The effective tax rate stood at 22.7%. 
 
       As a result, net income in 3Q 2021 increased by 41.1% y-o-y and stood at RUB 13.6 billion. Net income 
       margin increased by 26 bps y-o-y to 2.8%. Net income for 9M 2021 grew by 37.0% with a margin improvement 
       of 46 bps to 2.8%. 
 
 
 
 
2.8% 
Net income 
margin 
in 3Q 2021 Financial Position Highlights (IFRS 16) 
RUB mln                               30.09.2021 31.12.2020 30.09.2020 
Inventories                             216,984  205,949  209,526 
Trade and other receivables                     14,815   8,564   13,038 
Cash and cash equivalents                      37,466   44,700   5,551

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

DJ Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% -4- 

Long-term borrowings                         215,731  147,695  150,733 
Trade and other payables                       200,858  184,325  143,618 
Short-term borrowings and short-term portion of long-term borrowings 55,491   18,392   33,092 
        Inventories increased by RUB 7.5 billion compared with September 30, 2020 and stood at RUB 217 billion 
        on the back of total sales growth of 27.7%. Adjusted for the Dixy acquisition, inventories of the Magnit 
        business reduced substantially. This was driven by a number of ongoing projects, including the reduction 
16.3      of slow-moving items, assortment harmonization and IT solutions that are aimed at better on-shelf 
        availability and promotion forecasting. 
DAYS 
 
y-o-y 
optimisation  Trade and other payables grew by RUB 57.2 billion compared with September 30, 2020 and stood at RUB 
of inventories 200.9 billion, driven by higher sales and increased payment days. Accounts receivables increased by RUB 
[11]      1.8 billion vs September 30, 2020 and stood at RUB 14.8 billion due to higher sales and improved 
        commercial terms with suppliers.

Debt Composition and Leverage 

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 
IAS 17 
Total Debt, RUB billion 271.2       265.5     166.1       183.8 
Long-Term Debt     215.7       222.9     147.7       150.7 
Short-Term Debt     55.5        42.6     18.4       33.1 
Net Debt, RUB billion  233.8       136.1     121.4       178.3 
Net Debt/EBITDA     1.9x        1.2x     1.1?       1.8? 
IFRS 16 
Net Debt, RUB billion  682.9       498.9     479.0       533.0 
Net Debt/EBITDA     3.5x        2.7x     2.7x       3.1 
       As at September 30, 2021 Gross Debt stood at RUB 271.2 billion, remaining almost flat versus end of the 
       previous quarter. The Company's cash position decreased to RUB 37.5 billion as at September 30, 2021 
       compared to RUB 129.4 billion as at June 30, 2021 upon settlement of the Dixy transaction. As a result, 
       Net Debt increased by 71.7% q-o-q to RUB 233.8 billion as at September 30, 2021. 
1.9x 
net debt/   The Company's debt is fully RUB denominated, matching its revenue structure. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio 
ebitda    was 1.9x as at September 30, 2021 vs 1.2x as at June 30, 2021. Leverage is expected to significantly 
as of     reduce at the year-end. 
september 30, 
2021 
(IAS17)    Capex in 3Q 2021 more than doubled y-o-y and stood at RUB 16.4 billion. This was driven by the 
       acceleration of the Group's expansion program (535 store openings on gross basis in 3Q 2021 vs 349 in 3Q 
       2020). Total capital expenditures for the first nine months of 2021 stood at RUB 42.0 billion, compared 
       with RUB 19.4 billion in 9M 2020 (up 2.2x y-o-y). Capex is expected to increase further in the fourth 
       quarter of the year in line with the Group's store roll out and redesign process. 
 FY 2021 Guidance 
              Magnit confirms its full year store opening, redesign and capex guidance published on 
              February 4th, 2021. 
2,000 
stores on gross basis to be In 2021 Magnit plans to open around 2,000 stores (gross) of various formats, as part of its 
opened by magnit      organic expansion, and redesign about 700 stores. Capital expenditures is expected to be 
organically in 2021     approximately RUB 60-65 billion in 2021, excluding the acquisition of the Dixy retail 
              business.

Note: 1. This announcement contains inside information disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulationeffective from July 3, 2016. 2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals, and/or percentagechange due to rounding of decimals. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

APPENDIX 3Q and 9M 2021 Store Openings 

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, % 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Change, % 
Store Openings (Gross) 535   349   186  53.3%   1,461  847   614  72.5% 
Magnit         530   349   181  51.9%   1,456  847   609  71.9% 
Convenience Stores   336   187   149  79.7%   885   426   459  107.7% 
Supermarkets      0    1    -1   -100.0%  2    2    0   0.0% 
Drogerie Stores    194   161   33   20.5%   569   419   150  35.8% 
DIXY          5    n/a   n/a  n/a    5    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores   5    n/a   n/a  n/a    5    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets      0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Closures     41   89   -48  -53.9%  187   418   -231  -55.3% 
Magnit         36   89   -53  -59.6%  182   418   -236  -56.5% 
Convenience Stores   27   69   -42  -60.9%  139   349   -210  -60.2% 
Supermarkets      2    4    -2   -50.0%  5    6    -1   -16.7% 
Drogerie Stores    7    16   -9   -56.3%  38   63   -25  -39.7% 
DIXY          5    n/a   n/a  n/a    5    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores   5    n/a   n/a  n/a    5    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets      0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Openings (Net)  494   260   234  90.0%   1,274  429   845  197.0% 
Magnit         494   260   234  90.0%   1,274  429   845  197.0% 
Convenience Stores   309   118   191  161.9%  746   77   669  868.8% 
Supermarkets      -2   -3   1   -33.3%  -3   -4   1   -25.0% 
Drogerie Stores    187   145   42   29.0%   531   356   175  49.2% 
DIXY          0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    0    n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores   0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    0    n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets      0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    0    n/a  n/a

3Q 2021 Monthly Sales 

July  Change August Change September Change 
Total net retail sales, RUB million 152,955 16.6% 164,666 32.6% 157,831  36.6% 
Magnit               145,174 10.7% 141,498 13.9% 135,471  17.2% 
Convenience Stores         113,666 12.6% 110,166 16.1% 105,731  19.2% 
Supermarkets            17,555 1.1%  16,976 2.8%  16,027  8.3% 
Drogerie Stores           13,185 10.2% 13,606 14.3% 12,855  15.6% 
Other formats            768   -13.3% 750   -17.1% 858    -10.1% 
DIXY                7,781  n/a  23,168 n/a  22,359  n/a 
Convenience Stores         7,365  n/a  21,945 n/a  21,186  n/a 
Supermarkets            417   n/a  1,223  n/a  1,174   n/a Financial Results for 3Q and 9M 2021 (IFRS 16) 
RUB mln         3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change 9M 2021  9M 2020  Change 
Total Revenue      489,296 383,189 27.7%  1,311,526 1,146,550 14.4% 
Retail          475,452 370,952 28.2%  1,277,044 1,114,910 14.5% 
Wholesale        13,844 12,237 13.1%  34,483  31,640  9.0% 
Gross Profit       115,444 91,180 26.6%  308,030  270,701  13.8% 
Gross Margin, %     23.6%  23.8%  -20 bps 23.5%   23.6%   -12 bps 
SG&A, % of Sales     -19.0% -18.9% -3 bps -18.9%  -19.0%  9 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[12]    56,955 44,680 27.5%  151,993  132,874  14.4% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 11.6%  11.7%  -2 bps 11.6%   11.6%   0 bps 
EBITDA          57,004 44,388 28.4%  151,367  132,232  14.5% 
EBITDA Margin, %     11.7%  11.6%  7 bps  11.5%   11.5%   1 bps 
EBIT           28,775 23,080 24.7%  77,881  65,852  18.3%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

DJ Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% -5- 

EBIT Margin, %      5.9%  6.0%  -14 bps 5.9%   5.7%   19 bps 
Net Finance Costs    -12,578 -10,765 16.8%  -33,180  -33,759  -1.7% 
FX Gain/ (Loss)     9    -1,018 -100.9% 463    -1,938  -123.9% 
Profit before Tax    16,206 11,297 43.5%  45,165  30,155  49.8% 
Taxes          -3,698 -2,693 37.3%  -10,358  -7,052  46.9% 
Net Income        12,508 8,603  45.4%  34,807  23,103  50.7% 
Net Income Margin, %   2.6%  2.2%  31 bps 2.7%   2.0%   64 bps

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] LFL calculation base includes Magnit stores, which have been operating for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT. Dixy stores will be added to the LFL panel after full 12 months of operations since consolidation

[2] Adjusted for the acquisition of the Dixy retail business

[3] Convenience Stores include convenience stores and small pilots such as Magnit City and My Price

[4] Supermarkets include Magnit Family supermarkets and Magnit Extra superstores

[5] Other Formats include pharmacies and stores located at Russian Post offices

[6] Supermarkets include Megamart and Minimart stores

[7] Excluding VAT

[8] Excluding Dixy stores. Dixy stores will be added to the LFL panel after full 12 months of operations after consolidation

[9] Net retail sales of the last four quarters divided by the average selling space at the end of the last five quarters (excluding Dixy)

[10] LTI - Long-Term Incentive Program

[11] Inventory turnover days = ((inventories as of 30.06.2021 + inventories as of 30.09.2021)/2/cost of goods sold for 3Q 2021) x 92

[12] LTI - Long-Term Incentive Program

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  125383 
EQS News ID:  1244201 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

