Sberbank: Sber reports 3Q 2021 Net Profit of RUB348.3 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Moscow, October 28, 2021 - Sberbank (hereafter "the Group" or "Sber") has released its interim condensed IFRS financial statements (hereafter "the Financial Statements") as at and for the 9 months ended 30 September 2021, with report on review by AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit.

Alexandra Buriko, CFO, stated:

'For 9M 2021, Sber earned RUB978 bn in net profit - thus hitting a historical record. Return on equity came in at 25.8%.

Growth momentum was obvious across all key business segments. In the banking business, the retail loan portfolio continues to expand, while corporate lending has accelerated along with improvement in the asset quality. The payment business is driven by client transactional activity. The wealth management and insurance businesses are developing rapidly on the back of new product launches in 3Q 2021. Revenues of the non-financial business segment increased 3 times y/y for 9M 2021 and exceeded RUB120 bn.

Penetration of ecosystem services is rising, thanks to the development of the unified elements. A single login, Sber ID, is now used by 27 mn clients, and allows access to 135 of Sber own and partner services. The number of SberPrime subscribers has reached more than 3.7 mn. Client engagement of SberBank Online DAU/MAU has exceeded 50% for the first time, and the number of clients shopping with SberPay grew 4-fold in 3Q 2021 to 4.4 mn.

A combination of solid results and ongoing business dynamics is our rational to enhance the full-year guidance for 2021 and we expect the return on equity to come in above 23%.'

Key financial and operating highlights for the reporting period

-- The Group net profit1 reached RUB978.1 bn for 9M 2021 (+75.1% y/y), and RUB348.3 bn for 3Q 2021 (+28.3% y/y). The financial result for the quarter was impacted by a RUB65 bn gain on sale of the discontinued operationsrelated to Eurocement Group. Consequently, net profit from continuing operations amounted to RUB281.8 bn (+6.1% y/y) for 3Q 2021, and RUB904.2 bn for 9M 2021 (+63.6% y/y);

-- The Group earnings per ordinary share (EPS) 1 came in at RUB44.8 bn for 9M 2021 (+77.8% y/y), and RUB16.3bn (+37.7% y/y) for 3Q 2021;

-- The Group return on equity (ROE) 2 for 9M 2021 came in at 25.8% (+9.8 pp y/y), and for 3Q 2021 reached26.8% (+4.1 pp y/y);

-- Retail loan portfolio exceeded RUB11 trn, up by 6.5% for 3Q 2021, and expanded by 18.5% for 9M 2021;

-- The Group net fee and commission income increased by 15.6% y/y to RUB455.7 bn for 9M 2021, and amountedto RUB164.3 bn for 3Q 2021 (+11.2% y/y);

-- Asset quality of the loan portfolio improved substantially in 3Q 2021 in all key segments;

-- Revenues of the Non-financial business segment for 9M 2021 grew 2.8 times y/y to RUB121.7 bn;

-- The number of SberPrime subscribers increased by 2.2 times for the quarter to 3.3 mn which was due tointeresting offerings from Sber ecosystem to beneficiaries of the one-time state-funded support payments topopulation debited to Sber accounts.

-- Sber's Supervisory Board approved the debut 'Green' Bond Program, the proceeds from the issuance of whichare assigned to finance projects aimed at preserving the environment.

Key metrics of client activity

30.09.2021 30.09.2021 mn, unless stated otherwise 30.09.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 / / 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Number of active retail clients 102.8 101.5 100.5 1.3 2.3 Number of monthly active users (MAU) of mobile App SberBank 71.3 68.9 65.4 2.4 6.0 Online Number of daily active users (DAU) of mobile App SberBank Online 35.7 33.9 32.4 1.8 3.3 Number of active corporate clients 3.0 2.9 2.8 0.1 0.2

-- Active retail client base reached 102.8 mn, while active corporate client base approached 3.0 mn;

-- The number of SberSpasibo loyalty program users increased by 3.4 mn in 3Q 2021 to 53.5 mn;

-- 26.8 mn clients (+3.8 mn for 3Q 2021) are using a unified login Sber ID that gives access to 135 servicesof Sber ecosystem and partners.

Statement of Profit or Loss Overview

The Group net interest income was up by 14.2% y/y in 3Q 2021 to RUB469.6 bn. The increase was attributable to expanding volume and higher yields of the working assets (see Banking business segment). Interest expenses grew by 30% y/y due to increased rate of deposit insurance allocations. Excluding this effect, net interest income increased by 15%. Net interest income for 9M 2021 was up by 12.6% y/y to RUB1,330.6 bn.

The Group net fee and commission income increased by 11.2% y/y for in 3Q 2021 to RUB164.3 bn, driven by bank cards operations (see Payment business segment). The net fee and commission income growth in 9M 2021 was up by 15.6% y/y to RUB455.7 bn, which was also due to the low-base effect in 1H 2020 when client transactional activity slowed down under the COVID-related restrictions.

Other operating income. In 3Q 2021, the Group classified assets of the subsidiary bank in Ukraine as restricted assets. The reason for such classification was the regulatory restrictions that do not allow the Group to manage fully the mentioned assets. The Group recorded provisions in relation to these assets in the amount of RUB33.3 bn in 3Q 2021.

The Group operating expenses amounted to RUB210.1 bn in 3Q 2021, up by 20.6% y/y. The growth was driven by payroll indexation in 3Q 2021, the calendarization effect and expenses related to non-financial businesses that led to headcount increase to 281.7 K (+5.6 K in the quarter). For 9M 2021, OpEx grew by 15.1% y/y to RUB591.6 bn.

Cost-to-Income ratio for the financial business 4 improved by 60 bp to 29.4% in 3Q2021, and came in at 29.6% for 9M 2021.

Combined provision charge including revaluation of loans at fair value amounted to RUB57.2 bn for 3Q 2021, and RU110.7 bn for 9M 2021. Cost of Risk was stabilizing on the back of expansion in the corporate and retail loan portfolios, and came in at 85 bp for 3Q 2021 and at 57 bp for 9M 2021.

3??2021/ 3??2021/ 9???2021/ RUB bn, unless 3 ?? 3 ?? 2 ?? 3??2020, 9 ??? 9 ??? stated otherwise 2021 2020 2021 % ??? 2??2021, 2021 2020 9???2020, % ??? % ??? Net interest 469.6 411.3 439.5 14.2% 6.8% 1 330.6 1 181.7 12.6% income Net fee and 164.3 147.7 157.1 11.2% 4.6% 455.7 394.1 15.6% commission income Other non-interest -11.1 32.3 35.4 -134.4% -131.4% 57.7 37.4 54.3% income / (expense) 5 Operating income before provisions 622.8 591.3 632 5.3% -1.5% 1 844.0 1 613.2 14.3% 5 Net charge related to change -56.5 -85.7 -27.2 -34.1% 107.7% -109.2 -385.7 -71.7% in asset quality 6 Net loss allowance / (provision) for -4.3 1.9 -6.9 -326.3% -37.7% -17.7 -13.4 32.1% credit related commitments Staff and administrative -210.1 -174.2 -201.6 20.6% 4.2% -591.6 -514.2 15.1% expenses Net profit from continuing 281.8 265.6 317.6 6.1% -11.3% 904.2 552.8 63.6% operations Profit / (Loss) from discontinued 66.5 5.8 7.7 1 046.6% 763.6% 73.9 5.8 1174.1% operations Net profit 348.3 271.4 325.3 28.3% 7.1% 978.1 558.6 75.1% Earnings per ordinary share from 13.18 11.55 13.98 14.1% -5.7% 41.38 24.94 65.9% continuing operations. RUB Earnings per ordinary share. 16.28 11.82 14.34 37.7% 13.5% 44.83 25.21 77.8% RUB Total comprehensive 322.8 293.6 307.8 9.9% 4.9% 860.6 644.2 33.6% income Key financial coefficients Return on equity 26.8% 22.7% 25.8% -- -- 25.8% 16.0% -- 2 Return on assets 3.6% 3.2% 3.5% -- -- 3.5% 2.2% -- 3 Net interest 5.36% 5.48% 5.22% -- -- 5.26% 5.52% -- margin Cost of risk (amortized cost 85 bp 143 bp 43 bp -- -- 57 bp 219 bp -- and FV loans) Cost-to-income ratio -financial 29.4% 29.7% 30.0% -- -- 29.6% 29.7% -- business 4 Book value per 242.2 214.2 227.4 13.1% 6.5% -- -- -- share 7. RUB

Key segments overview

Banking business

-- Operating income before provisions for the Banking business segment increased by 16.3% y/y to RUB516.0 bnin 3Q 2021.

-- Profit before tax increased by 16.5% y/y to RUB259.2 bn in 3Q 2021.

