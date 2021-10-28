Sberbank: Sber reports 3Q 2021 Net Profit of -2

DJ Sberbank: Sber reports 3Q 2021 Net Profit of RUB348.3 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sber reports 3Q 2021 Net Profit of RUB348.3 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 28-Oct-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sber reports 3Q 2021 Net Profit of RUB348.3 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Moscow, October 28, 2021 - Sberbank (hereafter "the Group" or "Sber") has released its interim condensed IFRS financial statements (hereafter "the Financial Statements") as at and for the 9 months ended 30 September 2021, with report on review by AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit.

Alexandra Buriko, CFO, stated:

'For 9M 2021, Sber earned RUB978 bn in net profit - thus hitting a historical record. Return on equity came in at 25.8%.

Growth momentum was obvious across all key business segments. In the banking business, the retail loan portfolio continues to expand, while corporate lending has accelerated along with improvement in the asset quality. The payment business is driven by client transactional activity. The wealth management and insurance businesses are developing rapidly on the back of new product launches in 3Q 2021. Revenues of the non-financial business segment increased 3 times y/y for 9M 2021 and exceeded RUB120 bn.

Penetration of ecosystem services is rising, thanks to the development of the unified elements. A single login, Sber ID, is now used by 27 mn clients, and allows access to 135 of Sber own and partner services. The number of SberPrime subscribers has reached more than 3.7 mn. Client engagement of SberBank Online DAU/MAU has exceeded 50% for the first time, and the number of clients shopping with SberPay grew 4-fold in 3Q 2021 to 4.4 mn.

A combination of solid results and ongoing business dynamics is our rational to enhance the full-year guidance for 2021 and we expect the return on equity to come in above 23%.'

Key financial and operating highlights for the reporting period

-- The Group net profit1 reached RUB978.1 bn for 9M 2021 (+75.1% y/y), and RUB348.3 bn for 3Q 2021 (+28.3% y/y). The financial result for the quarter was impacted by a RUB65 bn gain on sale of the discontinued operationsrelated to Eurocement Group. Consequently, net profit from continuing operations amounted to RUB281.8 bn (+6.1% y/y) for 3Q 2021, and RUB904.2 bn for 9M 2021 (+63.6% y/y);

-- The Group earnings per ordinary share (EPS) 1 came in at RUB44.8 bn for 9M 2021 (+77.8% y/y), and RUB16.3bn (+37.7% y/y) for 3Q 2021;

-- The Group return on equity (ROE) 2 for 9M 2021 came in at 25.8% (+9.8 pp y/y), and for 3Q 2021 reached26.8% (+4.1 pp y/y);

-- Retail loan portfolio exceeded RUB11 trn, up by 6.5% for 3Q 2021, and expanded by 18.5% for 9M 2021;

-- The Group net fee and commission income increased by 15.6% y/y to RUB455.7 bn for 9M 2021, and amountedto RUB164.3 bn for 3Q 2021 (+11.2% y/y);

-- Asset quality of the loan portfolio improved substantially in 3Q 2021 in all key segments;

-- Revenues of the Non-financial business segment for 9M 2021 grew 2.8 times y/y to RUB121.7 bn;

-- The number of SberPrime subscribers increased by 2.2 times for the quarter to 3.3 mn which was due tointeresting offerings from Sber ecosystem to beneficiaries of the one-time state-funded support payments topopulation debited to Sber accounts.

-- Sber's Supervisory Board approved the debut 'Green' Bond Program, the proceeds from the issuance of whichare assigned to finance projects aimed at preserving the environment.

Key metrics of client activity

30.09.2021 30.09.2021 mn, unless stated otherwise 30.09.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 / / 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Number of active retail clients 102.8 101.5 100.5 1.3 2.3 Number of monthly active users (MAU) of mobile App SberBank 71.3 68.9 65.4 2.4 6.0 Online Number of daily active users (DAU) of mobile App SberBank Online 35.7 33.9 32.4 1.8 3.3 Number of active corporate clients 3.0 2.9 2.8 0.1 0.2

-- Active retail client base reached 102.8 mn, while active corporate client base approached 3.0 mn;

-- The number of SberSpasibo loyalty program users increased by 3.4 mn in 3Q 2021 to 53.5 mn;

-- 26.8 mn clients (+3.8 mn for 3Q 2021) are using a unified login Sber ID that gives access to 135 servicesof Sber ecosystem and partners.

Statement of Profit or Loss Overview

The Group net interest income was up by 14.2% y/y in 3Q 2021 to RUB469.6 bn. The increase was attributable to expanding volume and higher yields of the working assets (see Banking business segment). Interest expenses grew by 30% y/y due to increased rate of deposit insurance allocations. Excluding this effect, net interest income increased by 15%. Net interest income for 9M 2021 was up by 12.6% y/y to RUB1,330.6 bn.

The Group net fee and commission income increased by 11.2% y/y for in 3Q 2021 to RUB164.3 bn, driven by bank cards operations (see Payment business segment). The net fee and commission income growth in 9M 2021 was up by 15.6% y/y to RUB455.7 bn, which was also due to the low-base effect in 1H 2020 when client transactional activity slowed down under the COVID-related restrictions.

Other operating income. In 3Q 2021, the Group classified assets of the subsidiary bank in Ukraine as restricted assets. The reason for such classification was the regulatory restrictions that do not allow the Group to manage fully the mentioned assets. The Group recorded provisions in relation to these assets in the amount of RUB33.3 bn in 3Q 2021.

The Group operating expenses amounted to RUB210.1 bn in 3Q 2021, up by 20.6% y/y. The growth was driven by payroll indexation in 3Q 2021, the calendarization effect and expenses related to non-financial businesses that led to headcount increase to 281.7 K (+5.6 K in the quarter). For 9M 2021, OpEx grew by 15.1% y/y to RUB591.6 bn.

Cost-to-Income ratio for the financial business 4 improved by 60 bp to 29.4% in 3Q2021, and came in at 29.6% for 9M 2021.

Combined provision charge including revaluation of loans at fair value amounted to RUB57.2 bn for 3Q 2021, and RU110.7 bn for 9M 2021. Cost of Risk was stabilizing on the back of expansion in the corporate and retail loan portfolios, and came in at 85 bp for 3Q 2021 and at 57 bp for 9M 2021.

3??2021/ 3??2021/ 9???2021/ RUB bn, unless 3 ?? 3 ?? 2 ?? 3??2020, 9 ??? 9 ??? stated otherwise 2021 2020 2021 % ??? 2??2021, 2021 2020 9???2020, % ??? % ??? Net interest 469.6 411.3 439.5 14.2% 6.8% 1 330.6 1 181.7 12.6% income Net fee and 164.3 147.7 157.1 11.2% 4.6% 455.7 394.1 15.6% commission income Other non-interest -11.1 32.3 35.4 -134.4% -131.4% 57.7 37.4 54.3% income / (expense) 5 Operating income before provisions 622.8 591.3 632 5.3% -1.5% 1 844.0 1 613.2 14.3% 5 Net charge related to change -56.5 -85.7 -27.2 -34.1% 107.7% -109.2 -385.7 -71.7% in asset quality 6 Net loss allowance / (provision) for -4.3 1.9 -6.9 -326.3% -37.7% -17.7 -13.4 32.1% credit related commitments Staff and administrative -210.1 -174.2 -201.6 20.6% 4.2% -591.6 -514.2 15.1% expenses Net profit from continuing 281.8 265.6 317.6 6.1% -11.3% 904.2 552.8 63.6% operations Profit / (Loss) from discontinued 66.5 5.8 7.7 1 046.6% 763.6% 73.9 5.8 1174.1% operations Net profit 348.3 271.4 325.3 28.3% 7.1% 978.1 558.6 75.1% Earnings per ordinary share from 13.18 11.55 13.98 14.1% -5.7% 41.38 24.94 65.9% continuing operations. RUB Earnings per ordinary share. 16.28 11.82 14.34 37.7% 13.5% 44.83 25.21 77.8% RUB Total comprehensive 322.8 293.6 307.8 9.9% 4.9% 860.6 644.2 33.6% income Key financial coefficients Return on equity 26.8% 22.7% 25.8% -- -- 25.8% 16.0% -- 2 Return on assets 3.6% 3.2% 3.5% -- -- 3.5% 2.2% -- 3 Net interest 5.36% 5.48% 5.22% -- -- 5.26% 5.52% -- margin Cost of risk (amortized cost 85 bp 143 bp 43 bp -- -- 57 bp 219 bp -- and FV loans) Cost-to-income ratio -financial 29.4% 29.7% 30.0% -- -- 29.6% 29.7% -- business 4 Book value per 242.2 214.2 227.4 13.1% 6.5% -- -- -- share 7. RUB

Key segments overview

Banking business

-- Operating income before provisions for the Banking business segment increased by 16.3% y/y to RUB516.0 bnin 3Q 2021.

-- Profit before tax increased by 16.5% y/y to RUB259.2 bn in 3Q 2021.

Key 3Q 2021 Banking business segment highlights

30.09.2021/ 30.09.2021/ RUB bn, unless stated otherwise 30.09.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 31.06.2021, 31.12.2020, % change % change Gross loans 8: 27 490.9 26 210.0 25 008.6 4.9% 9.9% Corporate loans 16 458.8 15 856.0 15 700.4 3.8% 4.8% Retail loans 11 032.1 10 354.0 9 308.2 6.5% 18.5% Deposits: 28 879.8 27 855.5 25 765.7 3.7% 12.1% Retail deposits 17 326.0 16 963.7 16 641.0 2.1% 4.1% Corporate deposits 11 553.8 10 891.8 9 124.7 6.1% 26.6% Net Loans / Deposits ratio (LDR) 89.8% 88.5% 90.8% -- --

Retail loan portfolio exceeded RUB11 trn, growing by 6.5% in 3Q 2021, or by 18.5% YTD. The share of retail loans in total loan portfolio exceeded 40% for the first time. The share of sales in digital channels came to almost 60% (+1.1 pp), which increases the accessibility to lending. The yield on retail loans remained unchanged at 11.1%.

-- The mortgage portfolio grew by 6.4% in 3Q, and by 19.8% since the beginning of the year. There remainedan elevated demand for mortgage loans on the back of own products and changes to the terms of the state program forfamilies with children. The secondary market originations account for 75% of the mortgage issuances.

-- Consumer loan portfolio increased by 7.5% in 3Q, and by 19.0% for 9M21. The state social disbursements inAugust and September, as well as nominal wages growth of 9.2% in 3Q21, according to SberIndex, supported spending,in addition to attractive seasonal promos.

-- In September, Sber launched a new core product, a renewed credit SberCard, with interesting terms,including a 120-day zero-interest grace period and no service charge. When using the card for purchases in a numberof Sber ecosystem companies, a lower rate of 9.8% is applied. After the launch of the card in September, the numberof credit card applications increased by 20% during the month.

Corporate loan portfolio in 3Q 2021 reached RUB16.5 trn, adding 3.8%, or 3.7% adjusted for the impact of the FX revaluation9, primarily thanks to Ruble lending. The portfolio was affected by the repayment of loans to state and municipal institutions in light of the replacement of their debt with budget loans. Excluding the effect of the repayment, the corporate loan portfolio increased by 5.3% in 3Q21, or 7.4% for 9M21. The yield on corporate loans moved up by 50 bp to 7.1% from increasing market rates and high share of Ruble loans at floating rates, the share of which exceeded 44% at quarter-end.

Retail funding increased by 2.1% in 3Q 2021 to over RUB17.3 trn, in part thanks to state social disbursements. The cost of retail term deposits increased by 30 bp to 4.0%.

-- The share of retail current account balances in total retail funding increased by 1.8 pp for the quarterto 42.8% thanks to increased cashless transactions and growing volumes on the escrow accounts.

Corporate funding was up by 6.1% to RUB11.6 trn. The cost of corporate funding increased by 80 bp to 4.3% on the back of market rates moves.

Net LDR ratio changed to 89.8% in 3Q 2021, adding 1.3pp during the quarter.

Key asset quality metrics

30.09.2021/ 30.09.2021/ RUB bn, unless stated otherwise 30.09.2021 31.06.2021 31.12.2020 31.06.2021, 31.12.2020, % change % change Stage 3 + POCI loans / total gross loans at amortized cost 5.7% 6.2% 6.6% -- -- Provision coverage of Stage 3 + POCI loans 105.1% 101.0% 102.8% -- --

-- The credit quality of the loan portfolio improved substantially in 3Q 2021 in all main segments. Theshare of Stage 3 and POCI loans in loans at amortized cost was 5.7%, down by 53 bp, compared to 2Q 2021.

-- Total provision coverage of impaired loans in 3Q 2021 was up by 4.2 pp to 105.1%, compared to 2Q 2021.

Payments business

-- Operating income for the Payments business increased by 17.8% y/y in 3Q 2021 to RUB103 bn. The maingrowth driver was income from acquiring that increased by 30% y/y in 3Q 2021.

-- Profit before tax increased by 18.2% y/y in 3Q 2021 to RUB71.4 bn.

-- The total volume of transfers, payments and acquiring increased by 30.2% y/y in 3Q 2021 to RUB15.6 trn,thanks to high transactional activity. The share of cashless turnover reached 58.8% at the end of 3Q 2021,according to SberIndex analytics, calculated on the basis of payment card transactions and excluding P2P transfers.

-- The number of monthly users of SberPay, Sber service that allows to pay online without a card fromSberBank Online mobile application, increased four-fold during the quarter to 4.4 mn.

-- Sber was rated top three among the largest global acquirers second year in a row, according to the NilsonReport.

-- Transportation acquiring is now available in 147 cities in Russia; four cities were added during 3Q 2021.

Wealth management and brokerage

-- Total operating income before provisions for Wealth management and brokerage segment increased by 14.2% y/y in 3Q 2021 to RUB19.3 bn, and to RUB50.6 bn for 9M 2021 (+9.5% y/y).

-- Profit before tax increased by 21% y/y in 3Q 2021 to RUB12.7 bn.

30.09.2021/ 30.09.2021/ RUB trn, unless stated otherwise 30.09.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2021, % change 31.12.2020, % change AUM 1.99 1.89 1.75 5.3% 13.7% AUC10 2.49 2.16 1.90 15.3% 31.1%

Assets under management increased by 5.3% in 3Q 2021, approaching RUB2 trn.

-- The company of Sber Asset Management business was top-ranked by the volume of assets under managementamong all Russian asset management companies as of 9M 2021 (according to rating agency Expert RA).

Net assets under custody on the brokerage accounts increased by 15.3% in 3Q 2021 to RUB2.5 trn.

-- Virtual assistants of Salut family became winners of the XI Annual Awards in Innovations and Achievementsin Finance - FINAWARD 2021 in the category of 'Launches/solutions in products and services' - 'Investment productor service'. The voice assistants process on average 50K investor queries regarding stock market and Sber brokerageservices.

Risk insurance

Total operating income before provisions for the Risk insurance segment reached RUB25.3 bn, up by 18.2% y/y.

-- In October 2021, SberInsurance launched mandatary own-damage insurance for car owners (OSAGO) based onown license. Sber car-insurance marketplace provides clients with own and partner products, and its monthlyaudience of about one million unique users serves evidence of robust activity on the platform.

-- Today Sber clients have online-access to the entire range of Sber risk-insurance products. Thus, theshare of insurance product sales in digital channels reached 50% (+4 pp for the quarter).

-- Among other insurance product launches was 'Pharminsurance', which allows clients to reimburse up to 90%of the cost of a medicine by submitting a picture of receipt via SberOnline.

Non-financial business

Revenues11 of the Non-financial business segment increased by 2.6 times y/y to RUB47.6 bn for 3Q 2021. For 9M 2021, the segment's revenues increased by 2.8 times y/y to RUB121.7 bn.

-- The e-commerce GMV in 3Q 2021 reached RUB28.1 bn (on a pro-rata basis), up by 10 times y/y. The keydriver remains the e-grocery segment, represented by SberMarket and Samokat.

-- SberMarket GMV tripled y/y to RUB13.3 bn, and the number of completed orders increased by 1.5 times in 3Q2021. Active promotion of SberPrime subscription among our clients allowed SberMarket to increase its client baseabove the threshold of 1 mn active monthly users. - SberMarket orders can now be placed through SberMegaMarket. - In September, SberMarket opened its first darkstore jointly with a large retailer. The roll-out ofthis format will enable express-delivery from hypermarkets with a hefty range of products.

-- Samokat GMV grew 4.7 times y/y in 3Q 2021 to RUB10.6 bn (on a 100% basis). Samokat maintained itse-grocery market leadership by number of orders. The number of orders increased 4.2 times y/y in 3Q 2021 to 18.9mn.? Samokat e-grocery services are now available in 22 Russian cities, and the number of darkstoresincreased to 758, up by 2.6 times y/y in 3Q 2021.

-- SberMegaMarket GMV had a 2.3-fold growth q/q to RUB6 bn in 3Q 2021.

-- SberLogistics grew deliveries 1.7 times in 3Q 2021. The number of pick-up points increased to 8.4K acrossRussia, with majority located in Sber branches and allowing clients to collect deliveries from over 10K internetshops and marketplaces.

-- The FoodTech & Mobility revenues reached RUB4.7 bn in 3Q 2021, increasing by 3.1 times y/y. The number ofrestaurants and stores signed up to Delivery Club exceeded 47.5K, up by 8.5K year to date.

-- Revenues for companies in the Entertainment segment totaled RUB3.4 bn, increasing by 1.8 times y/y.? The number of Okko users reached 4.5 mn in 3Q 2021, including 3.3 mn SberPrime subscribers. Theaudio-streaming SberZvuk is used by 3.7 mn clients, including 3.3 mn SberPrime subscribers. - The musical collection of SberZvuk has expanded to 65 mn tracks. A new personalized format ofaudio-streaming 'Waves' combines the best of radio and streaming.

