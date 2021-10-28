Global Brands Publications Limited: Stanbic IBTC Asset Management wins two International Awards at the ninth edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a reputed finance company from Nigeria, has won the "Best Asset Management Company - Nigeria, 2021" and "Best Mutual Funds Provider - Nigeria, 2021" awards for 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on the branding world's key trends. Stanbic IBTC Asset Management was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships, and new business development.

Commenting on Stanbic IBTC Asset Management winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "Despite the challenges posed by the rocky financial landscape of Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management has braved the odds and pulled far ahead of the competition. The recognition of these two prestigious awards plus the recent announcement that Stanbic IBTC is the leading stockbroker in Nigeria demonstrates the incredible performance of this company in the year 2021."

Commenting on winning the awards, Oladele Sotubo (CE) said, "I am profoundly honoured to receive these awards for our contribution to the asset management industry. I am reminded of one of our core values which is constantly raising the bar, and it is part of who we are, what we do and why we exist. I dedicate these awards to our skilful and dedicated staff who work incredibly hard to consistently deliver value to our customers. We are committed to innovation, and we are constantly working to improve customer experience. Thank you, Global Brand Magazine, for the recognition."

About Stanbic IBTC Asset Management

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited commenced operations in January 1996 and is the largest asset management company in Nigeria with assets under management in excess of ?800 billion from over 147,000 clients. The firm has consistently maintained an impressive track record of effectively managing risk to deliver performance consistent with its clients' objectives. Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited recently launched the ?100bn Infrastructure Fund and manages some of Nigeria's highest performing mutual funds, including the newly introduced Stanbic IBTC Enhanced Fixed Income Fund, the Stanbic IBTC Money Market Fund. The company also serves as the Fund Manager for the largest REIT listed in Nigeria.

As a Fund or Portfolio Manager and Investment Adviser, it offers its numerous clients, products and services ranging from traditional asset classes (like equities, fixed income securities and mutual funds) to alternative investment options such as unlisted equities and private equity opportunities. The company also offers financial advisory to a wide range of clients and makes recommendations to help them plan towards meeting their investment goals and objectives.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Check out the links below for Social Media Shout outs:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3bfkMH3

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3GqXAnp

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3nysYYH

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3ns8fFT

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508879/GBM_Final_Logo.jpg