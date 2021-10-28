The solar cell was built on a fluorine-doped tin oxide substrate coated with titanium dioxide, an electron selective layer made of mesoporous titanium dioxide, a zirconium dioxide insulating spacer layer, and a graphite electrode. A mini-module fabricated with this cell passed, for the first time, a hotspot test.A group of scientists led by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has sought to improve the stability of perovskite solar cells by using carbon-based electrodes that they claim have superior resilience against reverse-bias-induced degradation. The researchers ...

