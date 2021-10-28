

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK, TAK) on Thursday said its Reported operating profit increased 60.5% to 346.0 billion yen during first half of the year.



Core earnings for the first half declined 2.8% to 335.9 billion Yen and core EPS decreased 3.3% to 214 Yen per share.



Reported net profit also showed a rise of more than 100% in the first half to 183.6 billion Yen or 117 Yen per share



However, the company said its core operating profit for the current period decreased 4.3% due to divestitures and increased R&D investment.



Reported revenue for the the six-month period increased 12.8% year-over-year to 1,794.4 billion, helped by sales growth in 14 global brands.



Core revenue for the period jumped 4.4% to 1,661.4 billion.



Looking forward to the full year, Takeda expects revenue to be 3,370 billion Yen. Reported EPS is expected at 117 Yen, and Core EPS at 394 Yen for the period.



The company also has set its annual dividend at 180 Yen per share.



Further, the company announced a share buyback program of up to 100 billion Yen.



'Takeda's strong commercial portfolio and R&D pipeline are diversified across four core therapeutic areas and represent innovative and potentially transformative benefits for patients. Altogether, we believe that the combination of these growth drivers will continue to propel our business forward and help to ensure our future growth is resilient, for not just the next quarter but the next decade,' commented Christophe Weber, Chief Executive Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de