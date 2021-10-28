

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported that its third-quarter net income declined to 516.5 billion Korean won from 649.2 billion won in the same quarter last year.



The company recognized provisions of 480 billion won for the recall of the Chevy Bolt EV in the latest-quarter.



Quarterly operating income was 540.7 billion Korean won down from 1.07 trillion won in the previous year.



But consolidated sales for the third-quarter were 18.79 trillion won up from 15.40 trillion won in the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de