DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B

DEALING DATE: 27/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.898

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29157075

CODE: AASU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 125420 EQS News ID: 1244251 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244251&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)