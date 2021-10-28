Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
28.10.2021 | 09:49
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD (C50U) AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 27/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.9735

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 231594

CODE: C50U

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681047400 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      C50U 
Sequence No.:  125427 
EQS News ID:  1244258 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244258&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.