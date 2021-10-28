

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a third quarter trading update, Hunting PLC (HTG.L) said the Group has generated a broadly break-even EBITDA result during the quarter given the ongoing subdued trading conditions. The management now expects the Group's EBITDA result for full year 2021 will be broadly breakeven.



Hunting PLC noted that, during the third quarter, it faced weather and sporadic COVID-19 disruptions that weighed on both operating efficiencies and activity levels. COVID-19 continues to disrupt the Group's operations, and continues to create supply chain disruptions, Hunting said.



