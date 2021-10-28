

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) said that like-for-like sales growth of 13.1% in third quarter. Total sales growth was 14.2%.



The Merchanting business delivered like-for-like sales growth of 15.3% with end market demand remaining robust, notably in RMI.



Toolstation grew by 1.4% on a like-for-like sales basis in third-quarter as customer mix normalised following exceptional demand from DIY customers during 2020.



The company now expects that adjusted operating profit for the full year 2021 will be ahead of current market expectations of 316 million pounds, and will be at least 340 million pounds.



