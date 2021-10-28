- (PLX AI) - Robit Q3 revenue EUR 26.4 million.
- • Q3 EBITA EUR 1.4 million
- • Q3 EBITDA EUR 2.5 million
- • Robit expects the market situation to remain strong
- • Demand in the mining segment is supported by the positive development in metal prices
- • Demand in the construction industry is supported by the good work situation in the construction market areas that are relevant to Robit and the significant financing decided globally for the construction industry
