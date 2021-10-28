Solteq Plc's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

HELSINKI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc publishes the following financial reports during 2022:

Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 - February 17, 2022, 8.00 a.m. EET

Interim Report 1-3/2022 - April 28, 2022, 8.00 a.m. EET

Half-Year Financial Report 1-6/2022 - August 11, 2022, 8.00 a.m. EET

Interim Report 1-9/2022 - October 27, 2022, 8.00 a.m. EET

The Annual Report for 2021, including Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, will be published on Solteq's website by March 2, 2022.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held in Vantaa on March 24, 2022. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting separately at a later date.



Solteq is a Nordic provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long term experience include retail, manufacturing, energy and services. The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and the UK and employs over 650 professionals.

