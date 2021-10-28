Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928282 ISIN: FI0009007991 Ticker-Symbol: B3M 
Frankfurt
28.10.21
08:05 Uhr
5,440 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.10.2021 | 10:34
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solteq Plc's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

HELSINKI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc publishes the following financial reports during 2022:

Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 - February 17, 2022, 8.00 a.m. EET
Interim Report 1-3/2022 - April 28, 2022, 8.00 a.m. EET
Half-Year Financial Report 1-6/2022 - August 11, 2022, 8.00 a.m. EET
Interim Report 1-9/2022 - October 27, 2022, 8.00 a.m. EET

The Annual Report for 2021, including Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, will be published on Solteq's website by March 2, 2022.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held in Vantaa on March 24, 2022. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting separately at a later date.

Distribution

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key media
www.solteq.com

Additional Information

CFO Kari Lehtosalo / Solteq Plc
Tel: +358 40 701 0338
E-mail: kari.lehtosalo@solteq.com

Solteq in brief

Solteq is a Nordic provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long term experience include retail, manufacturing, energy and services. The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and the UK and employs over 650 professionals.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/solteq/r/solteq-plc-s-financial-reporting-and-annual-general-meeting-in-2022,c3441635

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10667/3441635/1487202.pdf

Release

SOLTEQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.