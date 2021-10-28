

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower in cautious trade on Thursday as investors awaited the European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day, followed by the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week for clues on the outlook for rates against the backdrop of rising inflation.



The benchmark DAX was down 43 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,663 after losing 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Volkswagen shares tumbled 3.4 percent. The carmaker lowered its forecast for deliveries to customers after reporting a decrease in operating profits for the third quarter due to the global chip crunch.



Rival BMW fell 1.4 percent and Daimler was down 0.7 percent.



Beiersdorf lost 3 percent. The Nivea maker said that third-quarter sales rose an underlying 4.3 percent to €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion), shy of some analysts' forecasts.



Automation company KUKA advanced 1.4 percent as it reported a 26.8 percent growth in 9-month sales revenues, primarily driven by the boom in e-vehicles in North America and conquering new markets such as e-commerce and consumer goods.



