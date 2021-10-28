Fidelity European Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, October 28
Fidelity European Trust PLC
Non-Executive Director Declaration
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Marion Sears has been appointed as a non-executive director of WH Smith PLC with effect from 1 February 2022.
Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 834798
28 October 2021
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de