

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO) reported total net production of 144.1 million barrels of oil equivalent for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 9.9% year-over-year. Production from China increased by 13.0% to 100.1 million BOE. Overseas production increased by 3.2% to 43.9 million BOE. Capital expenditure were up 13.8% to approximately RMB 20.94 billion, mainly due to the increase in workload, the company said.



Xu Keqiang, CEO, said, 'The company is confident of achieving the annual production and operation targets, and will strive to create value for our shareholders.'



