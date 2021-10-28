Navamedic ASA: Invitation to 2021 Third quarter presentation

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA invites you to a presentation of the 2021 third quarter results on Thursday, November 4th at 08.45 CET. The presentation will be held at Sparebank 1 Markets in Olav V's Gate 5 in Oslo as well as via webcast. Webcast participants can view the webcast on the Navamedic web site at www.navamedic.com/investors/financial-results under '2021'. Representatives from the Company will be: CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Lars Hjarrand. For further information, please contact: Lars Hjarrand. Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E -mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com.

