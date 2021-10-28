Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of XP Chemistries AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (553/21)

On request of XP Chemistries AB, company registration number 559164-8869, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 29, 2021. Shares Short name: XPC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 23,435,282 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016787279 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 239108 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559164-8869 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46767649920.