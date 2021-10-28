Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
PR Newswire
28.10.2021 | 12:04
Concordia Maritime: Invitation to teleconference / audio transmission

GOTHENBERG, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission November 3 2021, at 3.00 pm CET.

The Interim Report for Q3 2021 (published November 3 2021) will be presented and questions answered.

Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

UK: +443333009031
SE: +46850558374
US: +16467224902

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q3-2021

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q3 2021 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on cost efficient and safe transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984.
www.concordiamaritime.com

