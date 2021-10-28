

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 05.45 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 53% at $4.40



LendingClub Corporation (LC) is up over 30% at $41.27



Marpai, Inc. Class A Common Stock (MRAI) is up over 25% at $5.95



Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is up over 21% at $2.93



Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is up over 13% at $0.47



Ford Motor Company (F) is up over 9% at $17.01



China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) is up over 9% at $0.71



Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is up over 8% at $0.61



In the Red



CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) is down over 31% at $0.62



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is down over 25% at $49.90



Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is down over 20% at $4.22



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is down over 18% at $7.18



China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is down over 18% at $0.76



Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) is down over 16% at $0.45



Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is down over 14% at $1.29



Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is down over 11% at $305.00



AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (AGRI) is down over 11% at $2.80



IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is down over 8% at $14.95



