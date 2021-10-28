Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's financial information in 2022

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 OCTOBER 2021 AT 1:20 PM (EEST)

Cargotec's financial information in 2022

Cargotec Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2022:

Financial Statements review 2021, on Thursday, 3 February 2022

Interim report January-March 2022, on Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Half year financial report January-June 2022, on Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Interim report January-September 2022, on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Cargotec's Financial Statements 2021 and Annual Report 2021 will be available at www.cargotec.com on week 8.

The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation will be held on Thursday, 17 March 2022. Shareholders, who request a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included in the agenda of the Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than 3 January 2022 by mail: Cargotec Corporation, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 61, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.

On 1 October 2020, Cargotec Corporation and Konecranes Plc announced their combination agreement and a merger plan to combine the two companies through a merger. Extraordinary general meetings of Cargotec and Konecranes held on 18 December 2020 approved the merger. Various competition authorities in the EU, UK, and US, among others, are currently reviewing the proposed transaction. Cargotec and Konecranes are confident that the remaining approvals are received to allow completion of the transaction by the end of H1/2022. Until completion, both companies will operate fully separately and independently. More information about the merger is available from the web address www.sustainablematerialflow.com.

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, aki.vesikallio(at)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 729 1670

