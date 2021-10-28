

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $903 million, or $6.99 per share. This compares with $121 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $224 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.97 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $224 Mln. vs. $170 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.73 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



