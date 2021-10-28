

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment weakened in October, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The economic sentiment index decreased to 97.0 in October from 100.1 in September.



Among components, the industrial confidence index fell to -4.7 in October from 0.7 in the prior month.



The morale index for the construction sector declined to -14.5, while those for retail trade grew to 27.0.



The services confidence indicator fell to 11.3 in October from 13.7 in the previous month.



The consumer confidence index wakened to -22.0 in October from -20.2 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de